High school football insider: Huntley new No. 1 in power rankings

Northwest Herald Power Rankings

1. Huntley (5-0): The Red Raiders were impressive in all phases in a 29-8 victory over Cary-Grove on Friday. Big game hosting Jacobs on Friday.

2. Jacobs (5-0): The Golden Eagles put Dundee-Crown away early and get their shot at No. 1 Huntley this week.

3. Cary-Grove (4-1): The Trojans, who were No. 3 in The Associated Press Class 6A poll, saw their 15-game, regular-season winning streak stopped at Huntley but still should finish the season strong.

4. Marian Central (4-1): The Hurricanes ran into a tough Joliet Catholic bunch Friday. Another strong opponent awaits this week at Niles Notre Dame.

5. Prairie Ridge (4-1): The Wolves, No. 5 in Class 6A, likely will not be challenged again until Week 9 when they host Crete-Monee, No. 10 in Class 6A.

Noteworthy

Ahsmann honored: Crystal Lake South football coach Chuck Ahsmann, who was diagnosed in 1992 with immunocytoma, a non-Hodgkins lymphoma that is a terminal form of cancer, will be the honorary starter Sunday at the Pumpkin Stampede 5K Run/Walk at Lippold Park.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Andrea Lynn Cancer Fund, which focuses on families and provides for an array of needs and support to those facing cancer diagnoses. The fund currently partners with Sage Cancer Center and Centegra Hospital in McHenry to identify grant recipients.

Ahsmann is 38-18 in six seasons as the Gators' coach. South is 4-1 and can become playoff-eligible with a homecoming win Friday over Dundee-Crown.

When Ahsmann received his initial diagnosis, medical personnel gave him a life expectancy of 10 years, but he responded so well to treatments that he has led a fairly normal life, considering his illness. Last year, Ahsmann, 53, had to undergo additional chemotherapy, but for many years he had gone without treatments at all.

A long time: Marengo defeated Harvard, 42-19, on Friday to move to 5-0 for the first time since 1997. The Indians were 12-1 that season, losing to Kaneland, 41-7, in the Class 3A semifinals.

Current Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck played on that Kaneland team.

Another long time: Cary-Grove’s 29-8 loss to Huntley on Friday was the largest losing margin for the Trojans since their 25-0 loss to Lake Zurich in Week 2 of 2013.

Making the most: Prairie Ridge tight end Dean Brown did not have a pass reception this season until Friday night, when he caught two passes from quarterback Samson Evans, both for touchdowns.

Brown's catches for 38 and 16 yards came in a 3-minute span late in the second quarter.

This Week’s Top Games

Jacobs (5-0, 1-0 FVC Valley) at Huntley (5-0, 1-0)

7:15 p.m. Friday, Harmony Road Campus Stadium

The Golden Eagles (No. 2) and Red Raiders (No. 1) are the top teams in the Northwest Herald Power Rankings.

Hampshire (3-2, 1-1 FVC Fox) at Woodstock North (3-2, 1-2)

7:15 p.m. Friday

Both teams are trying to get to five wins and become playoff-eligible, so this game is pivotal for the winner to accomplish that goal.

Marian Central (4-1, 2-1 ESCC) at Niles Notre Dame (4-1, 2-1)

7:30 p.m. Friday

The Hurricanes face another tough East Suburban Catholic Conference opponent in the Dons. They have McHenry as a common opponent. Marian defeated the Warriors, 28-18, Notre Dame beat them, 27-7.