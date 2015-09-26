Plainfield North football comes from behind to beat Plainfield East

PLAINFIELD – Plainfield North erased a 10-point deficit midway through the third quarter and scored the last 21 points en route to a 31-20 victory over host Plainfield East in the Southwest Prairie Conference action Friday night.

Offensively, the Tigers (3-2, 2-1) were led by senior quarterback JD Ekowa, junior running back Tyler Hoosman (17 rushes, 101 yards) and senior wide receiver Zach Jarosz (2 catches, 18 yards, TD). Ekowa accounted for three total touchdowns, 160 total combined yards and was 11 of 22 for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Senior quarterback Matt Mazurkiewicz (13 of 21 pass attempts, 140 yards, three rushes, TD) and senior defensive back TJ Alexander (30-yard interception return for TD) led the Bengals.

Plainfield North had 341 yards of total offense compared to 229 yards for East (1-4, 1-2) .

“JD had a couple of big runs and picked up some big first downs for us,” Plainfield North coach Tim Kane said. “I’m just so proud of him. He was so hungry all week of practice that I was hoping that he would play well tonight and he did.”