Oswego football cruises past Romeoville

ROMEOVILLE – Scoring started early and often Friday night for Oswego, as they lit up the scoreboard against Southwest Prairie Conference opponent Romeoville in a convincing 50-14 victory over the host Spartans.

“Credit Oswego,” Romeoville coach Oliver Gibson said after the defeat. “They're a heck of a football team and they execute. I think they’re going to go far.”

The Panthers began their scoring spree early on with a quick 5-play drive that ended with running back Erik Vargas Jr (14 carries for 86 yards) reaching the end zone on a 5-yard run. From there, senior quarterback Steven Frank (8 of 13 for 88 yards) led the offense with touchdown throws of 18, 12, and 7 yards. Vargas Jr also reached the end zone one more time on a 19-yard run, making the score 43-0 at the break.

“The team really came to play tonight,” Frank went onto say. “We watched a ton of film on Romeoville, just to see what they can do. We knew they had some speed and good athletes. We just knew we had to come play our game.”