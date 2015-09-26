High school football: Joliet Catholic runs past Marian Central

JOLIET – For a while, it appeared homecoming would be special for Marian Central coach Mike Maloney.

Instead, it turned into a celebration for Joliet Catholic as the Hilltoppers outscored the Hurricanes 34-0 in the second half Friday night en route to a 41-3 homecoming victory in the battle of East Suburban Catholic Conference unbeatens at Joliet Memorial Stadium.

Maloney, whose team had rebounded from a 19-0 halftime deficit to whip highly regarded Nazareth 34-19 a week earlier, was an all-stater at Joliet Catholic in 1999, when he helped lead the Hilltoppers to the first of five state championships in a six-year stretch. He also spent some time as a Hilltoppers assistant after his playing career concluded at the University of Illinois.

After a Kolton Rominski interception and 23-yard return to the Marian Central 35, the Hurricanes (4-1, 2-1) embarked on a long drive that consumed 6 1/2 minutes of the first-half clock. It ended with a 27-yard Jake Higgins field goal for a 3-0 lead with 10:29 left in the first half.

Marian's Mike Miceli recovered a fumble on the next series to provide the Hurricanes with good field position, but they did not capitalize. Joliet Catholic (5-0, 3-0) then marched down the field, and Michael Johnson scored the first of his four touchdowns from 9 yards out with 1:54 left in the half for a 7-3 lead.

The second half was all Hilltoppers as Johnson, who rushed for 216 yards in 32 carries and caught two passes for 42, scored three more times and safety Bill Rotnicki returned an interception 38 yards for the dagger.

"In my humble opinion, this game was won in March and April," Maloney said. "If we're going to match up up front against teams like this, the guys have to put the work in. It's on me that we didn't get it done."

Marian managed only 107 yards of offense as Emitt Peisert, who rushed for more than 300 against Nazareth, was limited to 51 in 13 carries.

"Everyone knows about Emitt," Maloney said. "But we thought we had the ability to create some mismatches that we could exploit, and we didn't execute. We missed some passes that were there and we overthrew.

"We could have been up two scores at halftime. Maybe that would have changed the landscape of the game, maybe not. There's no doubt their two defensive tackles [Ken Aguirre and the Tyler Witt/Ze'Veyon Furcron rotation] caused us problem. It wasn't a good matchup for us personnel-wise."

Joliet Catholic 41, Marian Central 3

Marian Central 0 3 0 0 – 3

Joliet Catholic 0 7 21 13 – 41

Second quarter MC–Higgins 27 field goal, 10:29. JC–M. Johnson 9 run (Lukasik kick), 1:54. Third quarter

JC–M. Johnson 10 run (Lukasik kick), 8:22. JC–Rotnicki 38 intrerception return (Lukasik kick), 8:11.

JC–M. Johnson 3 run (Lukasik kick) 3:11 Fourth quarter JC–M. Johnson 33 pass from Earl (Lukasik kick), 11:51. JC–Strama 3 run (kick failed), 5:13. INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING–MC: Peisert 13-51, Teegan 2-16, Cabuaso 3-3, Budmayr 2-minus 6, Rominski 1-11, Caprile 1-minus 3. Totals: 22-72. JC–M. Johnson 32-216, K. Johnson 6-30, Earl 4-minus 4, Krisch 1-1, Grashoff 7-34, Strama 3-46, Butler 2-16, Roth 3-minus 4, Totals: 58-335. PASSING–MC: Budmayr 5-17-1i-38, Rominski 1-2-0i,minus-3. JC: Earl 3-7-1i-51. RECEIVING–MC–Ruschke 2-13, Teegen 2-7, Cabusoa 1-18, Miguel 1-minus 3. JC–M. Johnson 2-42, K. Johnson 1-9. TOTAL TEAM YARDS–MC 107, JC 386. Sophomore score: Marian Central 21, Joliet Catholic 6.