Geneva Vikes make Maroons see red

ELGIN – Unlike last Saturday afternoon, Geneva’s football team did not need any fourth quarter heroics Friday in its Upstate Eight Conference River Division game against Elgin.

The Vikings had the game well in hand at halftime, scoring all their points in the first 24 minutes of play on the way to a 45-10 rout at Memorial Field.

“I was really proud of the way they came in and handled their business. They came in and did what they were supposed to do,” Geneva coach Rob Wicinski said. “We were trying to look for the little things – get better at our steps, our positioning and those kind of things. Things that broke down against [St. Charles] North last week.”

Geneva (5-0, 3-0 UEC River) wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard, scoring 50 seconds into the game on a 17-yard run by running back Justin Taormina. It was the first of his four first half touchdowns. The Vikings scored on five of their six first-half possessions.

“He’s a weapon, He really doing a nice job putting a foot on the ground and going up field,” Wicinski said of Taormina.

Taormina scored the second touchdown at the 4:45 mark of the first quarter. A 38-yard pass from Sean Chambers to Ryan Skibinski for their third score put the Vikings ahead 21-0 with 2:01 left in the first quarter.

Elgin (0-5, 0-2) got on the board after the third Vikings TD. Shareick Morris returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards to Geneva’s 8 yard line. The Maroons could not get any closer to the goal line and settled for a 25-yard Miguel Delgado field goal, making the score 21-3.

Not to be outdone, the Vikings scored on the kick return after the Maroon score. Alex Keating caught the ball near Geneva’s 20-yard line and returned it 80 yard for the TD, giving the Vikings a 28-3 lead after the first half.

“He’s a track kid, so when gets vertical he can really move,” said Wicinski.

Taormina did all the offensive scoring in the second half. The first on a 9-yard run and the second on a 15-yard pass from Chambers. Sandwiched in between was a safety when the Vikings defensive line downed Elgin quarterback Terrance Miller Allen in his own end zone. After Taomrina’s last score, Geneva made a 2-point conversion to build a 45-3 at halftime and ensured a running clock for the second half. The team lined up for a kick attempt. Skibinski took the snap and instead threw to Collin Lee in the end zone.

Elgin scored its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter on an 80-yard pass from Miller Allen to Lavion Baldwin.