Football: Oswego East secures overtime victory

The Oswego East offense had been shut down for nearly four full quarters of play on Friday night, but it took just two key plays by the Wolves’ special teams unit to change Oswego East’s fate in a 6-3 overtime win.

Senior linebacker Ryan Sykes dropped Plainfield South running back Jake Maher behind the line of scrimmage for a 3-yard loss to force the Cougars to punt on fourth down in the closing minutes of regulation. Plainfield South’s Cristian Carrillo chased down a high snap on the punt attempt and was tackled at the Cougar 13-yard line.

The short field set up Oswego East junior kicker Chase Bruns' game-tying field goal with 47 seconds to play and sent the game into overtime. The pair of late field goals by Bruns came after three previous misses in the game. Oswego East improves to 3-2 overall with its first Southwest Prairie Conference win this season.

"Chase is a very, very talented kid," Oswego East head coach Tyson LeBlanc said. "He was a little frustrated with what he did earlier in the game, but I grabbed him and told him we're going to need him later in the game and we did. He came through for us."

Plainfield South (2-3, 2-1 SPC) lost the coin toss and sent its offense onto the field first to begin overtime, but Maher was stopped behind the line of scrimmage and an incomplete pass attempt set up a fourth down on the 15. A bad snap once again left Carrillo scrambling, and the play resulted in an incomplete pass after a hopeful toss down field.

"They looked bigger and we knew they were going to be bigger, but we were ready. We've worked really hard all season and we push the sled after practice every day," Oswego East senior defensive end Jack Borvan said. "I think heart really won us this game right here."

In Oswego East's overtime try, Plainfield South sacked quarterback Jackson Piatek on the 20-yard line on second down, and Oswego East sent Bruns back onto the field to complete the 37-yard field goal and give the Wolves the victory.

"I was feeling great. I felt confident," Bruns said. "I went over and kicked a few (on the sideline) and kept my head clear. It's a huge confidence boost because I think we really needed it going against Oswego next week. The team is going crazy and this was just a huge win."

Plainfield South's field goal was set up when Jordan Eskridge intercepted James Kidd with 7:23 to play in the third quarter. The Cougars put together an eight-play, 30-yard scoring drive capped off by Enrique Carbajal's 22-yarder that was tipped by Oswego East, but wobbled through the uprights.

"We just couldn't find a way to get the touchdown. We had plenty of opportunities," Plainfield South head coach Ken Bublitz said. "I can't say enough about our defense. Absolutely outstanding. We just haven't found a way to move the football effectively to get the necessary points to get us over the top. We just have too many mistakes to overcome."

Oswego East will now travel to Ken Pickerill Stadium next Friday for a crosstown game against Oswego – a 50-14 winner at Romeoville this week to move the Panthers to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the SPC.

“We know (Plainfield South) beat two teams that we lost to already, so that shows you the ups and downs we’ve had this season,” LeBlanc said. “We needed this one, not only to keep our playoff hopes alive, but going into the big crosstown game next week I’m proud that our guys didn’t overlook this team. When you have that game on the horizon, you always worry about that. We talked about practicing and playing with a sense of urgency and it shows when we can come out here and get the win.”