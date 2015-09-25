Take 2: How much more will the Crystal Lake South bleacher saga cost?

The Illinois Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that Crystal Lake South would need to adhere to local zoning and tear down its football bleachers. Sports editor Jon Styf and assistant sports editor Tom Clegg discuss:

Styf: I think we had this discussion back when this began two years ago and I didn't understand why the added height to the bleachers was such a big difference between what was allowed and what wasn't for the neighbors. Still don't. It's big bleachers regardless. But that doesn't mean what the district did was right and the homeowners are wrong. It's the opposite. The problem now is dragging this out and how much it cost. That's on the school district. It's been almost a year since they were first told to tear 'em down. Yet, here we sit and they're still there. I hope. for the players' sake, this doesn't disrupt the current season, or the potential for a home playoff game following Friday's homecoming, but this went on too long and cost too much...

Clegg: I don’t think anyone is too surprised with the ruling. Even those at the school had to know the court wasn’t going to let them get away with violating zoning laws. Today it’s oversized bleachers allowing fans to look into the neighboring homes’ bedroom windows. Tomorrow it’s a 50-foot tall fiberglass Gator frightening the neighborhood children. Someone had to put a stop to the anarchy.

Styf: I think the height of the bleachers actually makes it more difficult to look in their windows, but anyway ... The weirdest part of the district’s claim has been the part where they have said they only need approval from the regional superintendent. That’s like saying the only approval we need is from the Shaw Newspapers corporate office to build a skyscraper over her on Route 31. Yeah, we’re not public entities, but it’s the same idea. We looked at the school code, or at least the PowerPoint of it, online and it doesn’t say they don’t have to follow local law. All it says is they DO have to get permits from the regional superintendent. The city says D-155 has, before and after this, gone through the zoning process for other projects. So why didn’t they do it here? Someone with the district made a big mistake, they then compounded that mistake by trying to fight this through two years of court proceedings and ultimately who this really costs is the taxpayers in District 155, who will likely have to pick up the bulk of the tab for the proceedings, the tear down and fix once the noncompliance fines are assessed.

Clegg: So, what exactly are the zoning rules regarding that property? I mean, aren't the people living in the homes behind the bleachers still going to be faced with a rather large set of bleachers when the new ones are built? And are they really going to have to move them very far from where the current bleachers were built?

Styf: The bleachers were 9 feet too close to the property line and way too tall, which is why they had to apply for a variance and go through a ton of process, including public information meetings. Ultimately, we don't know what the full new plan will look like, but we do know they will vote on a bleacher demolition bid on Wednesday. Judge Chmiel seemed upset Monday morning that the plan wasn't already in place. They still are dragging feet. There has been plenty of blame pointed at the homeowners in the area who complained, but keep in mind that it was the district that tried to go around the law, the district that then tried to claim it didn't have to follow the law and the district that made it a three-year court battle, losing in every ruling. Let's hope now, with every other party asking for a money-conscious compromise, that D-155 isn't bull-headed on the teardown. Remember, it's your money they're doing this with, as it was from the start.

Clegg: No, it's your money, Jon. I don't live in that school district. But is moving the bleachers back 9 feet going to prevent the neighbors from seeing kids urinate under the bleachers, as one neighbor complained? It's a high school football field. I'm not saying the neighbors weren't justified in fighting what the school did, but when you move into a house situated where those houses are, there's probably going to be stuff going on you don't like.

Styf: Yep, the issue now is how much compromise is possible. You can’t just take some rows off the top of the bleachers and call it good. The district needs a new plan, a good plan, and to try to not extend the process even longer. There’s no winner here. ...