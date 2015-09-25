Investigator: Neighbor gave former Algonquin man bullets three days before double murder

WOODSTOCK – Nick Romano Sr. had been shot in the back of the head twice.

It was a detail that his son Michael W. Romano mentioned to a neighbor in a phone call the morning of Nov. 20, 2006, the day after he told investigators he found the bodies of Nick Sr., 71, and Gloria Romano, 65, the neighbor, David Norvalls, testified Friday afternoon.

But when investigators arrived at the Romanos’ home, located between Crystal Lake and Cary, Nick Sr. was lying on his back on the stairs to the basement, McHenry County Sheriff’s Lt. Donald Carlson testified. The two gunshot wounds not visible, and when the coroner’s office did move his body, Michael Romano wasn’t there.

A double homicide in the area was big news in 2006, Romano's attorneys said, questioning Carlson on how many officers had been on the scene and whether written notice had been sent to the coroner's office, the funeral home and the other departments that made up the county's Major Investigation Assistance Team to not share that detail with family members.

Friday marked the fourth day of testimony in the trial of Michael Romano, now 56, who was indicted last year on four counts of first-degree murder and arrested in Las Vegas where he had moved to not long after the murders.

The state has been arguing this week that Romano, formerly of Algonquin, killed his father and Gloria Romano to gain an inheritance he needed to pay off $135,000 in debts while the defense has argued that no forensic evidence links Romano to the crime and that the money and valuables in the house were left untouched.

A Camel cigarette butt had been found in the kitchen near Gloria Romano's body, but the male DNA found on it didn't match any of the Romanos or any of the nearly 12 million profiles in the FBI's Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, testified Laurie Lee, a DNA expert with the Illinois State Police's Rockford Forensic Science Laboratory.

A cigarette butt from an unknown brand found outside had Michael Romano's DNA on it, she said.

Multiple tests of the bullet casings and the cigarette butt from the kitchen revealed no fingerprints, said Stephanie Bodine, a latent fingerprint expert with the state police's Forensic Sciences Command in Springfield, adding the heat and friction on the bullets could remove any fingerprints and the shape of a cigarette was not conducive to fingerprints being left.

A neighbor had given Romano .22 caliber bullets – the same caliber that killed the Romanos – three days before their murders, said McHenry Deputy Chief John Birk, a member of the county’s Major Investigation Assistance Team. The neighbor, who has since died, still had the green and yellow Remington box and the remaining bullets when he talked to Birk.

Birk and another officer had interviewed Romano less than a week after the deaths and found him "disconnected and less than forthcoming," Birk said, adding that he confronted Romano about the bullets and Romano couldn't give a good answer as to why he hadn't been forthcoming.

NOTE TO READERS: This article has been updated to correct the brands of the cigarettes found outside and in the kitchen of the Romanos home.