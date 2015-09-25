High school football: Kyle Leva leads way as Crystal Lake South tops McHenry

CRYSTAL LAKE – Crystal Lake South running back Kyle Leva is used to being the Gators’ second option out of the backfield.

But after starting running back Corey Sheehan sat out due to an ankle injury, Leva received an opportunity to become the main workhorse Friday night.

On a game-high 20 carries, Leva led the Gators rushing attack, running for 113 yards en route to the Gators’ (4-1, 1-0 FVC Valley) 24-21 victory over McHenry (1-3, 0-1 FVC Valley) in a Fox Valley Conference Valley Division contest.

“Our offensive line really stepped up,” said Leva, whose line paved the way for a total of 170 yards on the ground. “They gave me some good holes to work with, and I just tried to my best.”

Less than a minute into the second quarter, running back Dylan Sambrano took his first carry of the game 11 yards for a touchdown, giving the Gators a 10-7 lead.

“[Sheehan’s replacements] really did [step up],” Gators coach Chuck Ahsmann said. “We really laid it on our lineman more than anything. We told our lineman we have to execute up front and if they do, we’d be in good shape.”

The Warriors answered with 3:26 remaining in the first half, when Warriors quarterback Matt Spooner found receiver Michael McInerney for a 40-yard touchdown pass to put the Warriors up 14-10 heading into halftime.

A low-scoring, back-and-forth game, neither team held a lead larger than four points at any point. However, the Gators capitalized on a pair of botched Warrior kickoffs in the second half, and both led to Gators points.

With 8:57 remaining in the fourth, Sambrano punched the ball in again from the one-yard-line, giving the Gators the end result, 24-21. Sambrano finished with two touchdowns on only 13 yards.

“When we don’t execute on special teams and don’t kick the ball where we’re supposed to, that’s a killer for us,” Warriors coach Dave D’Angelo said.

Running back Gio Purpura led the Warriors with 127 yards. He also scored on an 18-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

Crystal Lake South 24, McHenry 21

McHenry 7 7 7 0 21

Crystal Lake South 3 7 7 7 24

First Quarter

CLS- Olsen 30-yard field goal, 6:39

McH- Lim 5 run (Johnson kick), 1:50

Second Quarter

CLS-Sambrano 11 run (Olsen kick), 11:11

McH-McInerney 40 pass from Spooner (Johnson kick), 3:26

Third Quarter

CLS-Murtaugh 5 pass from Nolan (Olsen kick), 5:35

McH-Purpura 18 run (Johnson kick), 2:05

Fourth Quarter

CLS-Sambrano 1 run (Olsen kick), 8:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-Crystal Lake South: Leva 20-113, Swiatly 10-31, Sambrano 3-13, Nolan 8-2, Coughlin 4-11. Totals: 45-170. McHenry: Purpura 18-127, Delgadillo 6-39, Lim 6-15, Pautz 1-6, Spooner 1-minus 2. Totals: 32-185.

PASSING-Crystal Lake South: Nolan 10-17-116. McHenry: Spooner 4-7-90.

RECEIVING-Crystal Lake South: Murtaugh 3-72, Leva 3-21, Coughlin 3-16. McHenry: McInerney 1-40, Szamlewski 1-38, Lersch 1-8, Wheat 1-4.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Crystal Lake South 286 , McHenry 275.

Sophomore score: McHenry 50, Crystal Lake South 13.