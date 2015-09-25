High school football: Jacobs gets rolling early in 49-17 win over Dundee-Crown

CARPENTERSVILLE – When the Jacobs student section started chanting “This game’s over,” less than seven minutes into Friday night’s contest, it may have seemed a little too early, like youthful exuberance foolishly tempting fate or inviting a heartbreaking comeback.

The way the Golden Eagles were rolling, however, they proved their fans right.

Jacobs scored 21 points in the first 8:46 and went on to beat Dundee-Crown, 49-17, in a Fox Valley Conference Valley Division game at Dundee-Crown.

"That's probably the most important thing when you play a rival team like this, especially on their homecoming, is the first few plays," Jacobs quarterback Chris Katrenick said. "You've got to match their intensity and kind of just tell them this is how the game's going to be."

The Golden Eagles (5-0, 1-0 FVC) received the opening kick and drove 75 yards in 3:46. Katrenick capped the drive with a 6-yard rushing touchdown.

On the sixth play of Dundee-Crown's ensuing drive, Sean Barnes picked off Chargers quarterback Conor Ryan and went 45 yards to double the lead. That's when the student section deemed the game over.

"The momentum shifted our way right away," Barnes said. "Our team came out strong and that set the tone for the rest of the game."

The Chargers (1-4, 0-1 FVC Valley) fumbled three plays into their next drive and, after recovering at the D-C 32, Jacobs kept the pressure on.

The Golden Eagles immediately went for the end zone, Katrenick lofting a 32-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Meland along the right sideline. Just like that, the visitors led 21-0 with 3:46 still to play in the first quarter.

The Chargers got on the board in the second quarter with a 30-yard field goal by Oscar Nava and a touchdown pass from Ryan to Sean Jay, but by halftime they still trailed 35-10 as Katrenick had rushed for another score and thrown one on a screen to Trevor Loewen.

"You can't start a football game like that," Dundee-Crown coach Mike Steinhaus said. "We talked to our guys plenty of times and I've told them, we're not talented enough to give the other teams free points and that's kind of what happened tonight right at the beginning, and then you're fighting the whole time. I thought our guys fought hard but you know, it's just another loss."

Unsung Hero:

Sean Barnes, Jacobs, Sr. LB/RB.

Barnes' 45-yard interception returned for a touchdown gave the Golden Eagles a 14-0 lead and helped swing the early momentum in their favor. Offensively, he carried five times for a team-high 54 yards.

The number:

21 points scored by Jacobs in the first 8:14 of the game.

And another thing...

Dundee-Crown running back Gregory Williams left the game in the first half with a shoulder injury. He had five carries for 15 yards and one catch for one yard. Patrick Sprouse filled in as the Chargers' primary ball carrier and gained 131 yards on 22 carries.

Jacobs 49, Dundee-Crown 17

Jacobs 21 - 14 - 14 - 0 - 49

Dundee-Crown 0 - 10 - 0 - 7 - 17

HOW THEY SCORED

First quarter

J - Katrenick 6 run (Hichew kick), 8:14.

J - Sean Barnes 45 INT return (Hichew kick), 5:13.

J - Meland 32 pass from Katrenick (Hichew kick), 3:46.

Second quarter

DC - Nava 30 FG, 11:54.

J - Katrenick 10 run (Hichew kick), 10:14.

DC - Jay 18 pass from Ryan (Nava kick), 1:38.

J - Loewen 48 pass from Katrenick (Hichew kick), 0:56.

Third quarter

J - Washington 2 run (Hichew kick), 7:43.

J - Meland 39 pass from Katrenick (Hichew kick), 4:47.

Fourth quarter

DC - Rice 4 pass from Ryan (Nava kick), 7:47.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING - Jacobs: Sean Barnes 5-54, Matthew Barnes 8-26, Davione Wheeler-Cooley 5-22, Washington 2-6, Fitzsimmons 3-6, Katrenick 4-4, Hichew 1-minus-12. Totals 28-106. Dundee-Crown: Sprouse 22-131, Williams 5-15, Camp 7-14, Ryan 3-minus-5. Totals: 37-155.

PASSING- Jacobs: Katrenick 13-21-0-256, Fitzsimmons 0-1-0-0. Dundee-Crown: Ryan 13-32-1-99.

RECEIVING- Jacobs: Meland 6-105, Loewen 2-56, Copeland 3-48, Ludlum 2-47. Dundee-Crown: Shydlowski 4-38, Welzien 4-31, Jay 2-21, Rice 1-4, Garvey 1-4, Williams 1-1.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Jacobs 362, Dundee-Crown 254.