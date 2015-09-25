High school football: Huntley scores win over Cary-Grove

HUNTLEY – Huntley felt like it was on top of the football world.

The Red Raiders grabbed control from the outset and exorcised the demon that Cary-Grove had been for more than a decade.

With an opportunistic offense and a rock-solid defense, Huntley defeated the Trojans, 29-8, in their Fox Valley Conference Valley Division opener Friday night at Harmony Road Campus Field.

The Raiders felt they were close to C-G’s level in recent years, only to fall short. This time, Huntley’s rock-solid defense and opportunistic offense made it a runaway against the No. 3-ranked team in The Associated Press Class 6A poll.

“This means the world to us,” said linebacker Tim McCloyn, who recovered a fumble in the end zone for his first career offensive touchdown in the first half. “Our seniors have been preparing for this for three years. We made Huntley history. Right now, we are the big dogs, we’re not the underdogs anymore.”

Huntley (5-0 overall, 1-0 FVC Valley) jumped out early, holding C-G (4-1, 0-1) to a three-and-out, then driving 78 yards in eight plays. Quarterback Anthony Binetti fired a 42-yard touchdown to Eric Mooney with 8:41 remaining in the first half.

Running back Casey Haayer almost scored in the second quarter, but the ball was knocked loose as he reached for the goal line. McCloyn, who was only in for a couple snaps in Huntley’s goal-line offense, alertly pounced on the ball 8 yards into the end zone.

The Red Raiders’ defense allowed 215 total yards for the game and limited C-G fullback Tyler Pennington to 86 yards rushing.

“I don’t know who I’m more proud of, our players or our coaches,” Huntley coach John Hart said. “We played great and we coached them really tough.”

Hart borrowed a practice plan from Notre Dame and had been spending time each week on defending the triple-option, which C-G runs so masterfully. McCloyn, who is committed to Illinois State, said the Raiders always knew where to be.

“Basically, it’s like we’ve been practicing for Cary since the beginning of the season,” McCloyn said. “We went through so many reps so it was like second nature to us.”

Trailing 15-0, C-G tried to get back into the game in the third quarter when it drove to Huntley’s 12-yard line and faced fourth-and-3. Pennington was stopped about a half-yard short of the first down, and Huntley proceeded to drive 90 yards for a 22-0 lead.

“They have great speed at many, many positions,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “We had to play a really good game to stay with them. We got the turnover we needed [a third-quarter fumble], but they stopped us and that was it. We gave it to our horse and they stopped us.”

Binetti finished with 13 of 20 passing for 245 yards and two touchdowns. Haayer ran 26 times for 110 yards.

“All the hard work paid off,” Haayer said. “We’ve been watching the past teams lose [to C-G] and we’ve been working hard since Day 1. I really think we deserved it with all the work we’ve done, grinding.”

UNSUNG HERO

Tyler Larson

Huntley, Senior, Defensive End

Larson was instrumental in the Red Raiders’ defense, limiting Cary-Grove to 215 total yards. He was a driving force as Huntley held C-G fullback Tyler Pennington to 86 yards rushing, and he also had a fumble recovery.

THE NUMBER

114

Receiving yards for Huntley sophomore wide receiver Eric Mooney in the first half. He had catches of 32, 42 and 40 yards, with one touchdown.

AND ANOTHER THING ...

Cary-Grove could have faced a larger halftime deficit than 15-0, but quarterback J.P. Sullivan, who was sandwiched on a sack and fumbled, managed, with two defenders on top of him, to grab Larson’s ankle and trip him up at midfield. Larson would have had fumble recovery touchdowns in back-to-back games.

Huntley 29, Cary-Grove 8

Cary-Grove 0 0 0 8 – 8

Huntley 8 7 7 7 – 29

First quarter

H–Mooney 42 pass from Binetti (Mooney run), 8:41.

Second quarter

H–McCloyn fumble recovery in end zone (Alberts kick), 8:19.

Third quarter

H–Binetti 15 run (Alberts kick), 0:32.

Fourth quarter

H–Coss 13 pass from Binetti (Alberts kick), 4:04.

CG–Pennington 1 run (Pedersen pass from Walsh), 1:30.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING–Cary-Grove: Pennington 22-86, Pressley 5-31, Sullivan 19-27, Magel 6-9, Gleeson 1-minus 1. Totals: 53-152. Huntley: Haayer 27-110, Mooney 4-16, Binetti 8-15, Macari 1-minus 1. Totals: 41-141.

PASSING–Cary-Grove: Sullivan 4-8-0-63. Huntley: Binetti 13-20-1-245.

RECEIVING–Cary-Grove: Freskos 1-24, Gleeson 1-22, Hughes 1-11, Norberg 1-6. Huntley: Frederick 5-61, Coss 4-63, Mooney 3-114, Pfeifer 1-6.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS–Cary-Grove 215, Huntley 386. Sophomore score: Cary-Grove 30, Huntley 6.

