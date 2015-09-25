High school football: Hampshire opens up offense against Urbana

HAMPSHIRE – With the Homecoming festivities underway, and the remembrance of the 1995 2A State Championship team, the Whip-Purs had no plans in slowing down the celebrations.

With a balanced running and passing attack, Hampshire was able to come away with a 58-33 victory. Four key contributors in Friday’s win came from all phases of the game.

Quarterback Jake Vincent was able to complete the ball 22 times for 313 yards.

Running backs Jared Lund and Jeremy Curran combined to rush the ball 27 times for 118 yards. Lund, who was viciously hit by Felix Imbanga of Urbana on a punt return, which resulted in an ejection from the game, was able to stay in the game and lead his team.

Finally, wide receiver Xavier Bennett caught the ball 10 times for 126 yards.

With contributions, of course, coming from other players, the Whips dazzled under the lights.

"We knew we had to come out and play against a quality opponent in Urbana," Hampshire coach Mike Brasile said. "They've got some kids, if you miss, they can scoot and we had a difficult time bottling those kids up at times. And made some mistakes defensively, and found ourselves in a dog fight at halftime.

"But our kids came out and responded by putting the scoring on right away after and started to put the game away. It was a good win overall. Our defense has been picking up our offense pretty much all season, and tonight the offense was able to pick up the defense which is nice to see. We came out looking to have a balanced attack. I know we're up there in the stats for throwing the ball but we looked at what the defense gave us, and thought our kids really executed well tonight. "

The Whip-Purs (3-2) Whip-Purs look to take the momentum they built Friday into what should be a great game next week against Woodstock North.