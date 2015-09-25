High school football: Crystal Lake Central tops Woodstock North

CRYSTAL LAKE – The student section was a rambunctious group on Homecoming night for Crystal Lake Central. The Tiger’s (3-2) did not disappoint, sending their fans home happy with a hard fought 14-7 win over Woodstock North (3-2, 1-2 Fox).

Central (3-2, 2-1 Fox) moved the ball in the first half but was unable to put any points on the board. The closest that they came was a missed 30-yard field goal attempt on their first possession, which sailed wide right.

The Thunder were able to take advantage of two crucial Tiger penalties at the end of the first half to take a 7-0 lead into intermission, on a 5 yard touchdown run by Randall Kline.

A personal foul penalty took what would have been a 4th and 17 for North to a 4th and 2. From there, Travis Busch carried 10 yards for the first down. Another late hit penalty put the ball at the 5-yard line, allowing Kline the opportunity to score his touchdown.

"It was just a lack of discipline on those penalties at the end of the second half," Central coach Jon McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin also made some second half attitude adjustments.

"We needed to pick up our hustle and execute better. I felt like we were being out hustled in the first half," McLaughlin said.

Central recovered four North fumbles in the second half that led to all of the Tigers' points.

"Forcing those fumbles was huge" according to McLaughlin.

The Tigers' offensive attack was led by junior running back Vinson May, who carried the load with 22 carries for 135 yards and both Tiger touchdowns.

"We all came together as a team in the second half, instead of everyone playing as an individual," May said, noting that was one of the keys to the turn around.

The teams combined for 90 rushing attempts with North actually out gaining the Tiger's on the ground 218 yards to 211.

Central was able to control the ball for most of the fourth quarter on the ground. Their offensive line is big and strong, led by 6-foot 4, 250-pound senior guard Charley McConnell.

"We have a big line, we know that the backs will do their jobs if we do ours," McConnell said.

The Tigers came out after halftime and opened up the playbook with junior quarterback Shannon Madura completing two crucial passes. The first completion, a 36-yarder to Aaron Sances, set up the first score.

The winning score again was set up by a North fumble, which led to May's 2-yard run.

"This is a springboard for the rest of our season, for our team," May said. "These last two weeks have been tough but we learned a lot about ourselves tonight."

Crystal Lake Central 14, Woodstock North 7

Crystal Lake Central 0 0 7 7 14

Woodstock North 7 0 0 0 7

How They Scored:

First Quarter

WN - Kline 5 run (Sharik kick) 1:11

Third Quarter

CLC - May 9 run (Chen kick) 5:07

Fourth Quarter

CLC - May 2 run (Chen kick) 8:53

Individual Statistics

Rushing-Crystal Lake Central: May 22-135, Sances 9-50, Kyska 5-16, Madura 6-11, Flood 1- -1

Totals 43-211 Woodstock North: Kline 17-63, Schmitt 9-58, Busch 11-47, Mergl 9-44, Ward 1-6

Totals 47-218

Passing - Crystal Lake Central: Madura 2-4-0-52 yds Woodstock North: Mergl 1-5-0-11yds

Receiving - Crystal Lake Central: Sances 1-36, Kyska 1-16 Woodstock North: Zinnen 1-11

Total Team Yards: Crystal Lake Central 263, Woodstock North 229

Sophomore Score: Crystal Lake Central 30, Woodstock North 12