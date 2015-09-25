Businesses honored for Commitment to McHenry County

Northwest Herald publisher Kate Weber and Individual – Compass Award recipient Michael Eesley, CEO at Centegra Health System, during the Northwest Herald's Commitment to McHenry County awards dinner at the Crystal Lake Country Club. (Michelle LaVigne)

CRYSTAL LAKE – The Northwest Herald last week recognized numerous businesses and nonprofit organizations for their commitment to the quality of life in McHenry County.

The award recipients include:

• Centegra Health System CEO Michael Eesley. The top executive for the county’s largest healthcare provider won the Individual – Compass Award for his work with Centegra and the community.

• Centegra also won the Overall Commitment to Community award for employers with more than 51 employees. Winners of this award needed to demonstrate a pattern of innovation and quality service that contributed to the county’s growth.

• Steffan’s Jewelers in McHenry won the overall commitment award for employers with fewer than 10 employees.

• Exemplar Financial Network in Crystal Lake won the overall commitment award for employers with 11 to 50 employees. Exemplar also secured the Workplace of the Year award for the same employee category. Winners of the workplace award needed to show how they support employees both professionally and personally.

• Sage Products in Cary won the workplace award for employers with more than 51 employees. The medical material manufacturer also won the Community Service and Giving award for the same employee category.

Winners of this award needed to highlight efforts to support the community through outreach and philanthropy.

• In Sync Systems in Crystal Lake also won the community service award for employers with less than 50 employees.

• The all-volunteer Gavers Community Cancer Foundation in Woodstock won the Nonprofit of the Year award for organizations with less than 50 employees. Winners of this award needed to demonstrate its contributions to the area community.

• Countywide social service provider Home of the Sparrow secured the nonprofit award for organizations with more than 51 employees.

• Marvin’s Toy Store in Crystal Lake won the New Business of the Year award. To qualify, a business operating for three years or less needed to demonstrate its success, growth, innovation and community commitment to McHenry County.

The winners will be profiled in the Northwest Herald’s Sunday business section in the coming weeks.