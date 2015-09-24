Goss: Maloney, Marian Central football sky high on Joliet Catholic eve

Nazareth, which many considered the No. 1 team in the state regardless of class, was leading Marian Central, 19-0, at halftime in last week’s showdown between East Suburban Catholic unbeatens.

A 90-minute lightning delay later, the Hurricanes blew up a storm. They scored five second-half touchdowns and posted a stunning 34-19 victory.

Next up is Friday night’s visit to ATI Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium, where Marian Central coach Mike Maloney’s team will take on his alma mater, Joliet Catholic, which also is unbeaten at 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the ESCC.

“I can imagine,” Maloney said of the Hurricanes. “Nobody gave us much of a chance. But our guys believed in what they do. They were prepared.”

There are certain games to circle on your football calendar every fall. In 2015, this one has moved into the must-see category.

JCA has rolled over its four opponents, beginning with a 35-13 win over Providence in the season opener. Marian Central figured to be a difficult hurdle to clear, but after what occurred last week, this one has that special feel.

And, don’t forget – besides the conference ramifications, there also is a possibility the two teams will meet again sometime in November in the Class 5A state playoffs.

A 2000 JCA graduate, Maloney played nose tackle for coach Ron Turner at Illinois, then went into coaching. He was an assistant at University of St. Francis and at JCA, head coach at St. Ignatius, head coach at Joliet Central for the first two varsity seasons after the return to separate programs at Central and West, head coach at Johnsburg and now head man at Marian Central.

Regardless of where the coaching trail leads, however, he never will forget the know-how he gained as a player and an assistant at JCA under the guidance of Hilltoppers coach Dan Sharp.

“Dan gave me an opportunity to join his staff in 2005, and I had two seasons with him and his staff,” Maloney said. “Working side by side with guys like Dave Douglas, Mel Deskin, Cory McLaughlin and Barry Dean, that influenced my coaching style.

“They showed me how to develop a program where you care for your players and nurture them. They showed me how to build a program that expects to compete at a high level, and how you have to carry that with you to the practice field every day.”

Sharp, Douglas and McLaughlin still are coaching the Hilltoppers; and Maloney’s former high school teammate, Jake Jaworski, is the JCA defensive coordinator.

“To be able to come to Memorial Stadium and compete against those guys means a lot to me,” Maloney said. “I am excited to have our offense go against my old teammate, Jake Jaworski, who is such a good defensive coordinator.”

Having said that, however, Maloney emphasized Friday night “is all about the players. They know this one means a lot to me. There’s pomp and circumstance because of my roots. My going home adds a little bit extra intensity. But I don’t want to put any undue pressure on the kids. We have to focus and get prepared for the high caliber of team we will be facing.”

If Maloney were not so vitally involved in Friday’s game, from a fan’s perspective, he said he would love to sit back and watch the game.

JCA wingback Michael Johnson is the Joliet area rushing leader with 861 yards in four games, just more than 215 a game and a whopping 11.3 yards a carry. He also has caught nine passes for 284 yards, a 31.6 average, and four of his area-leading 14 touchdowns.

For Marian, Emitt Peisert destroyed Nazareth’s defense to the tune of 306 yards in 29 carries and four touchdowns. And JR Budmayr is a quality quarterback.

“There’s a little different style between our two teams, and that adds to the appeal,” Maloney said. “I am surprised – I mean, it’s a positive surprise – that they are throwing the ball downfield very well.

“I am excited to see the diversity in their offense. Our defense is a little undersized; but we’re built on speed, and we have toughness. Their defense is big up front and at linebacker. They have bunch of those Rudy’s Gym type of guys. But we like to think we do a lot of things on offense that cause defenses problems.”

Maloney’s team runs spread formations, but the Hurricanes’ bread and butter is the running game.

“We do run some spread sets, but we’re similar to Joliet Catholic,” he said. “Our roots are in the power game, we trap, we run jet sweeps, and they run bucks. Our offense is very much in the mindset of Gordie Gillespie. You win games off tackle and using misdirection. We want to get our athletes in space.”

Any way you cut it, this game will be special, undoubtedly one of the most anticipated in the state this weekend. If you want to see a Friday night game before the weather cools off, why not make it this one?

