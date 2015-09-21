High school volleyball insider: C-G’s Splitt player of week, Marian’s Nemtuda commits and more

Athlete of the Week

Alli Splitt, senior MB, Cary-Grove

The Cary-Grove (14-1, 4-0 FVC Valley) volleyball team continues to roll.

Since dropping just a single match in the Jacobs Volleyball Invitational on Sept. 5, the Trojans have not lost a match, while climbing to the top of the FVC Valley standings. Splitt almost always is the team’s leader in kills. This week, the 6-foot-2 senior recorded eight kills and five blocks in a win against Huntley, and six kills in a two-set victory over Jacobs.

Noteworthy

Nemtuda commits: Marian Central outside hitter Sydney Nemtuda announced her commitment to Florida Atlantic University this week. The 5-foot-11 junior leads the Hurricanes this season with 121 kills, including 13 in the Marian's upset win over St. Francis, the signature win of the season. She plays her club volleyball with Sky High.

Johnsburg moves on after injury: Johnsburg has been playing the majority of this season without its No. 1 outside hitter, Sam Guderley. In the first tournament of the season, she went up for a block and landed on the side of her foot, tearing ligaments in her right ankle.

Not only do the Skyhawks miss the senior’s leadership and attacking ability, but also her versatility. As a six-rotational player, she typically never comes off the court.

“That’s hard to replace, someone who has the ability to play in the front row and the back row… But we’ve adjusted and we found something that’s working now, I think we’re starting to move ahead. We’ve been hodgepodging it, trying to figure it out and now we’ve got it.”

Guderley is expected to miss significant time this season. The Johnsburg coaching staff is hopeful, however, that she can return near the end of the season in time to help the Skyhawks try to win their second straight regional championship.

Young talent on Richmond-Burton:

During Richmond-Burton’s three-set victory over BNC East rival Johnsburg on Tuesday, a cheer came from the student section.

“She’s a freshman. She’s a freshman,” they screamed.

Often the cheer is adapted to “she’s a sophomore,” because a freshman starting on varsity is so rare. But for the Rockets, Kaitlyn Suhr breaks that mold.

“I’m really excited about Kaitlyn Suhr,” Richmond-Burton coach Kaycee Kaywood said. “I think she has a really strong presence. I think she’s going to be a standout player for us… She’s really aggressive in the front row. But she’s also really smart.”

Suhr is just one of the many young players who are contributing to the Rockets this season. In addition, sophomore Bailey Dean, junior Brittney Olson and junior Addie Halverson round out a starting lineup that mixes youth with experience.

Matches of the week

Dundee-Crown at Cary-Grove

6:30 p.m., Tuesday

The only two teams with undefeated records in the FVC Valley will meet in a match that very well could determine the division winner.

Prairie Ridge at Crystal Lake Central

6:30 p.m., Tuesday

The two top teams in the FVC Fox meet in an important conference match.

Crystal Lake South at Huntley

6:30 p.m., Tuesday

The Gators and Red Raiders are both trying to make up ground with a win in an FVC Valley matchup.