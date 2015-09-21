High school football notes: Updates on Cary-Grove, Harvard, Johnsburg, Marian Central, Jacobs and Alden-Hebron

Cary-Grove graduated most of its starters from last season’s Class 7A state runner-up football team, but the Trojans haven’t made any significant drop-off in play.

C-G (4-0) has rolled up big wins with basically three starters returning on offense and two on defense, and was ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press Class 6A poll last week.

Maintaining that level is a testament to the Trojans’ program. It also helps that junior fullback-linebacker Tyler Pennington is among the area’s best players and already a third-year starter.

Pennington is third in area rushing with 509 yards. He gained 70 in the first half of Friday’s 34-0 win at Woodstock North, a game that was called at halftime because of lightning and an unsafe, wet field.

The Trojans’ defense has been impressive and held the Thunder to 42 yards while pitching the shutout.

“The defensive line was getting a great push and the secondary was running to the ball real well,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said.

C-G looks forward to its biggest test since the opener against Prairie Ridge when it travels to Huntley (4-0) for a 7:15 p.m. game Friday.

Huntley gave C-G its toughest regular-season game last year, although the Trojans pulled away in the fourth quarter. Two years ago, C-G needed late heroics from quarterback Jason Gregoire, who threw a 60-yard pass to wide receiver Larkin Hanselmann in the final two minutes for the deciding touchdown in a 20-16 win.

Strange weekend: Harvard and Burlington Central almost completed their Big Northern Conference East Division game Friday night, but lightning forced suspension with 9:51 remaining in the fourth quarter of a 14-14 game.

So the teams had to wait until 6 p.m. Saturday to finish less than one quarter.

“It was kind of weird waiting all day to finish the game,” Hornets wide receiver-defensive back Reiss Bielski said. “The key to our fourth-quarter drive was having a good mindset and being ready to finish.”

Harvard (2-2 overall, 1-1 BNC East) outlasted the Rockets, 20-14, on Liam Joyce’s 13-yard run with 2:53 remaining.

The Hornets renew McHenry County’s oldest rivalry, with Marengo, on Friday night. The Indians (4-0, 2-0) started playing the Hornets in 1922, making this the 96th year and the 94th meeting.

Air it out: The rain and muddy field did not deter Johnsburg and North Boone from throwing the ball in the Skyhawks’ 50-27 BNC East victory Friday.

Johnsburg still tried 19 passes, while the Vikings, playing from behind the whole game, threw 27 passes.

The Skyhawks got six of their seven touchdowns by the rush – five from running back Alex Peete and one from quarterback Riley Buchanan. The other score came from Buchanan’s pass to tight end Bryce Jordan.

Johnsburg (4-0, 2-0) will see its toughest opponent so far Friday against Richmond-Burton.

Edmondson out: Marian Central defensive back Elias Edmondson, who was ejected from last week’s game against Nazareth, will have to miss Friday’s game at Joliet Central, an East Suburban Catholic Conference meeting between two unbeaten teams.

Hurricanes coach Mike Maloney did not agree with the officiating call that resulted in Edmondson’s ejection. The junior was called for a personal foul on slippery George Harding Field, which also had Marian fans voicing their disapproval. By IHSA rules, players must sit out the next game after an ejection.

“Edmondson is a clean player, and I didn’t understand or agree with the call,” Maloney said.

Edmondson, a junior starter, transferred from Sterling Newman, where he played on a Class 3A quarterfinal team last season. His father, Andy Edmondson, is Marian’s superintendent.

Eagles flying high: Jacobs finished 5-4 and short on points for the playoffs last season, marking the first time in coach Bill Mitz’s five seasons at the school the Golden Eagles missed the playoffs. It also was the first time Mitz, who formerly coached at Stevenson, has missed the playoffs since 1988.

The Eagles are not likely to miss the playoffs this season after cruising past Grayslake Central, 42-0, Friday.

Jacobs’ first-stringers had a productive, but short night against Grayslake Central, putting up 35 points in the first quarter then sitting most of the rest of the game.

A-H problems: The area team that can least afford to fight injuries is Alden-Hebron, which has a roster of 16 players. But the Giants may have lost wide receiver-defensive back Austin Stauss after their 28-0 loss to Chicago Hope Academy on Friday.

Stauss has battled a shoulder problem all season and had to leave the game in the first quarter and did not return. Giants coach John Lalor only hopes Stauss will be able to return.

Lalor also said the Giants had injuries on their line. Tight end-linebacker Trevor Redlin, who Lalor expected to be a force, has not been fully healthy.

The Giants (2-2, 2-2 Northeastern Athletic Conference) host Ottawa Marquette (4-0, 3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Dan Berg, Robert Rakoncay, Tim Sieck and John Wilkinson contributed to this report.