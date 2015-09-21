High school football: Huntley RB Casey Haayer has big game heading into matchup with Cary-Grove

HAMPSHIRE – Although all the signs were there for a potential breakout game, Casey Haayer didn’t have a hunch he was in for a big workload for Huntley’s football team against Hampshire.

Haayer, a senior running back who led the Red Raiders with 753 rushing yards last season, took the ball five straight times on Huntley’s opening possession Friday before the game was suspended because of lightning.

The game resumed Saturday and Haayer was the bell cow again, rushing 25 more times for three touchdowns in the Raiders’ 46-20 Fox Valley Conference crossover victory.

Huntley junior running back Michael Ahmer (255 rushing yards) sat out with a separated shoulder he suffered Sept. 11 in a win against Gary West, and Haayer took advantage of the opportunity against Hampshire with a career high in both rushing yards (126) and attempts (30).

Haayer didn’t know he ran the ball 30 times until reading it in the newspaper the next day.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect to get the ball that much because we’re more of a passing team,” said Haayer, who missed Huntley’s second game against Chicago De La Salle with a shoulder injury. “But when the opportunity is there, you got to take it. In the Hampshire game, I took the opportunity and just ran the ball as hard as I could. Anything to help my team.”

Haayer runs behind one of the strongest offensive lines in the state, led by senior power lifting champion Dominic Swanson (6-foot 1, 275 pounds). Over the summer, Huntley won the 32-team lineman challenge at Wheaton Warrenville South.

“We’re definitely more aggressive and stronger than the last three years,” Swanson said. “We’ve got some pretty good running backs … I’ve been working with Casey a ton this summer and he’s improved a lot. It’s pretty awesome actually. He’s a tough kid and a very hard worker.”

Haayer’s first two scores Saturday came from 1 and 2 yards out, but his final touchdown – a 39-yard gallop up the middle with 4:27 to go – all but sealed the win for the Raiders, who improved to 4-0 with an FVC Valley showdown against undefeated Cary-Grove looming on the schedule.

Last year, C-G pulled away from Huntley with four second-half touchdowns in a 42-14 win over the Raiders, who suffered their only regular season loss before falling to Palatine in the first round of the Class 8A playoffs.

Haayer had a big game against Palatine, leading the team with 109 yards, but, like many of his teammates, struggled against the Trojans (13 rushes, 41 yards).

“My first year on varsity, all I did was try my best,” Haayer said. “But I wasn’t really that good of a running back. Over the summer and the offseason, I really developed my running back skills.”

Part of that has been working with running backs coach Ricky Crider, who set records for yards (6,456) and touchdowns (85) under head coach John Hart when the two were at Evansville Reitz (Indiana). Crider went on to play at Northern Illinois University.

“He’s really taught me how to understand more of how a running back thinks,” Haayer said. “It’s not all about getting the ball and lowering your shoulder. He really talks about setting people up. He always talks about how I’m a tunnel-vision runner, and normally I’m not looking to the left or right. So I’ve been working on that, seeing more of the field and letting the play develop. You can take it for 5 or 6 yards, or you can go 80.”

With Ahmer out against Hampshire, the Raiders had a 1-2 punch of Haayer and Eric Mooney. Mooney, a talented sophomore who also can spell Anthony Binetti at quarterback, has displayed big-play potential all season, including Saturday when he rushed for 104 yards on six carries, including a 53-yard touchdown.

Mooney is second on the team with 253 rushing yards and has seven total touchdowns (five rushing, two receiving).

On Friday, Huntley will try to beat C-G for the first time since moving to the FVC Valley when the Raiders host the Trojans at Harmony Road Campus Stadium at 7:15 p.m.

“Starting Monday, we have to have a flawless practice all week,” Haayer said. “We can’t have any miscommunication … we’re ready for anything. We’re up for the fight. We know Cary-Grove is going to bring us a fight.”