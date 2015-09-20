High school football: Harvard defeats Burlington Central

BURLINGTON – Starting at its own 6-yard line, the Harvard offense drove 94 yards on 13 plays in the fourth quarter for the eventual game-winning score in a 20-14 victory over Burlington Central on Saturday night in a Big Northern Conference East Division matchup.

Led by quarterback Todd Lehman (10-17-3 for 148 yards passing and 12 carries for 87 yards), running backs Liam Joyce (18 carries for 151 yards) and Hunter Freres (11 carries for 30 yards), Harvard dominated with 419 total yards.

The game resumed Saturday night with 9:51 remaining in the fourth quarter after being halted by Friday night's thunderstorms

“We were very sloppy on offense Friday night with more turnovers than the previous 3 games combined," Hornets coach Sean Saylor said. “Our defense had the best game this year, but special teams let us down. We are looking forward to going to face the 4-0 overall, 2-0 BNC East Marengo next week."

Freres, who had key runs in the important fourth-quarter drive said, “We kept our heads on straight and kept an even keel during our winning drive. We hope to make our fans happy against Marengo next week."

The Hornets, who improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the BNC East, will have their work cut out for them Friday night at Marengo.