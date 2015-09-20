Football: Oswego still unstoppable in SPC

No Southwest Prairie Conference team has found an answer for the Oswego football program in 30 straight games, and Minooka was the latest statistic in the Panthers’ win streak on Saturday night.

Oswego (3-1) scored its first two touchdowns in an 11-second span, and the night would only get worse for Minooka as the Panthers went on to win 42-7, handing the Indians their first loss of the season.

"We just wanted to start quick. We came out slow against Providence and we came out slow against Batavia," Oswego senior quarterback Steven Frank said. "We knew they could score fast and they showed they could, so we just put it down."

Frank capped a 14-play drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Brice Robinson, and sophomore Dayne Millard recovered a Minooka fumble on the first play from scrimmage to set up a 19-yard touchdown reception by senior Conor Morton just seconds later.

Minooka responded with a 78-yard touchdown pass from quarterback John Carnagio to Quintin Durov, who caught the ball near midfield and sprinted along the Indians' sideline untouched with 3:32 remaining in the opening quarter. But the 14-7 score was as close as Minooka would get to Oswego. The Indians turned the ball over three times on a pair of interceptions and a fumble and only reached the red zone once more after its lone touchdown.

Oswego took a 21-7 lead just before halftime when senior Erik Vargas Jr. chewed up nearly 25 yards on four carries and junior Elliott Pipken caught a 36-yard touchdown pass on third down.

Oswego fumbled the ball to start the second half, but regrouped to put together a 10-play, 70-yard drive aided by a pass interference call on the Indians. Frank converted on third-and-2 with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Robinson, who turned around and kicked his fourth of six extra points for the Panthers, who led 28-7 with 3:25 left in the third quarter.

"We're into the conference and getting into our groove," Oswego head coach Brian Cooney said. "The second half was much better than the first half. Even though it was 21-7, we didn't feel good about the type of 21-7 that we had. We felt it could be more. Sometimes we play against ourselves and in the second half we didn't do that. We did what we were supposed to do and kept going, which was nice to see."

Oswego senior Chad Marsh intercepted Carnagio and returned the ball 79 yards for a touchdown with 1:40 to play in the third quarter. The Panther defense was all over Carnagio, as senior Dylan Bielawski intercepted a first-quarter pass, senior Brennan Burdo had a pass deflection and senior Nick Jackson was responsible for one of several sacks on the night.

"The last 10 yards felt like my legs were in cement and I wouldn't have made it all the way if it wasn't for the block set," Marsh said of his interception return. "We definitely stepped up this game. If it wasn't for that one brain fart we had, it would have been a shutout. We have some things to fix, but it was impressive the way we came out tonight. I feel that was one of our best defensive performances and we can only go up from here."

Frank (9-for-17,151 yards, 4 TDs, INT) scored on a 44-yard run – his fifth touchdown of the night – to cap the score, 42-7, midway through the fourth quarter and send the Panther starters to the sidelines for the night.

"Offensively, we didn't play very well. We didn't do the things we were supposed to do," Minooka head coach Paul Forsythe said. "We need to play better. We're 3-1. We've got a lot of work to do. We'll bounce back. We got punched in the chin a little bit and we need to learn from it."

Oswego will travel to Romeoville for Week 5 action before back-to-back home games against Oswego East (Oct. 2) and Plainfield East (Oct. 9).