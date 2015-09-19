Prep roundup: BC football falls to 0-4 after loss to Harvard

HAMPSHIRE – Harvard and Burlington Central resumed action midway through the fourth quarter after play was suspended Friday night with the score tied. The Hornets scored the day’s only touchdown to pick up a 20-14 win in the Big Northern Conference East Division game. The Rockets are now 0-4 and 0-2 in the BNC East.

BOYS SOCCER

St. Charles East 1, Batavia 0: At Batavia, Jasminko Dizdarevic scored the match’s only goal as St. Charles East shut out Batavia in the Upstate Eight Conference River Division contest.

The Saints (4-3-1, 2-0 UEC River) have won three straight games, all by shut out, while Batavia falls to 4-4-2 and 0-1-1 in the River.

PepsiCo Showdown: At LaGrange, St. Charles North responded after a slow start to its day. After falling, 3-1, to Lyons in a completed game from Friday night, the North Stars finished Saturday strong by beating Fenwick, 2-0.

The North Stars finish the PepsiCo Showdown with three wins and a loss, improving their record to 7-2-3 on the season.

Also at the PepsiCo Showdown, Burlington Central was shut out, 1-0, by Lake Zurich Saturday. Ryan Fitzgerald made seven saves in goal for the Rockets (4-5-1).

GIRLS SWIMMING

St. Charles North 97, Barrington 89: At St. Charles, St. Charles North defeated Barrington in the nonconference meet.

The North Stars got wins from Monica Guyett in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, as well as from Sammy Sauer’s 24.41 in the 50 freestyle.