High school football: Marengo finding success passing the ball

RICHMOND – Marengo’s football opponents are faced with an unenviable task.

Defenses have not had much success slowing down the Indians in the air, where quarterback Zach Knobloch has slung the ball around for 739 yards. They have not stopped Marengo’s rushing attack much better, as running backs Jarren Jackson and Kyle Gara have combined for 569 yards.

“What it really does is open up our running game,” wide receiver Jarrell Jackson said of Marengo’s passing prowess. “[Opponents] usually have to split out their linebackers, which really leaves the middle wide open. Then they’ll put their linebackers back in and that leaves me and Craiton basically wide open.”

Marengo (3-0 overall, 1-0 Big Northern Conference East Division) and Richmond-Burton (3-0, 1-0) had their Friday night game postponed until 1 p.m. Saturday at R-B Athletic Complex. Lightning ended the sophomore game early and by 7:30, R-B athletic director and football coach Pat Elder called the game.

Knobloch is second among area quarterbacks in passing yardage, while wide receiver Craiton Nice leads the area with 22 receptions and Jarrell Jackson leads with seven touchdown catches.

“They both can catch and run, they’re both great receivers,” Knobloch said. “I trust them and they trust me. We have great chemistry already, so it helps a lot.”

Knobloch did not play last year, instead concentrating on basketball, but returned for his senior season and leads an offense averaging 41.6 points and 478 yards a game.

“It’s great, he can look left or right, one of us will be open,” Nice said. “He’s always confident in us, we’re always confident in him.”

Nice may be the better short threat, while Jackson’s speed makes him a constant threat to go deep. He has almost half as many catches as last season and one more touchdown after three games. Jackson (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) was third in the Class 2A 100 meters as a sophomore and has several NCAA Division I schools interested in him as a receiver or cornerback.

Indians coach Matt Lynch thinks Jackson’s biggest improvement is maturity.

“It’s a big step from his junior to senior year,” Lynch said. “He’s worked hard and he’s matured.”

Jackson joined Illinois Elite, a 7-on-7 travel football team in Chicago, in the offseason. He says it helped his route-running and speed and agility.

Elder knows the Rockets’ defense will have its hands full trying to slow down Marengo.

“They have a lot of speed and skill and use it well,” Elder said. “Nobody’s had an answer for them at this point. Zach [Knobloch] does such a good job of being in control of it all. He puts the ball in where his guys can go get it. They do a lot of things well and they’re difficult to defend.”