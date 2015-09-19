High school football: Lersch, McHenry come back to beat Woodstock

On the McHenry football team’s second drive of its resumed game against Woodstock Saturday, Warriors tight end Corey Lersch dropped a certain touchdown that would have given them their first lead of the game.

To put it lightly, he was not too pleased with himself afterward.

McHenry offensive coordinator Dennis Hutchinson pulled Lersch aside and told him, “keep your head up, you will have another shot.” He got it.

Lersch caught a 51-yard pass that set the Gio Purpura’s game-deciding touchdown run with 2:18 left as the Warriors came back to win 31-24 over Woodstock in Fox Valley Conference crossover play.

“Coach Hutch always has a lot of confidence in me route running and catching the ball, and when I dropped that I was just really upset,” said Lersch, a Northern Illinois University commit. “So, at the end of the game it just felt great that I got it and helped the team get that touchdown.”

The Matt Spooner to Lersch connection was a huge factor in the Warriors' offense turning it around. Lersch started the McHenry scoring after the game was postponed 14-3 on Friday night with a 44-yard shoestring catch for a touchdown to begin the Warriors comeback.

They also had a 24-yard pass for a score negated by a penalty at the end of the third quarter.

“The Spooner to Corey Lersch combo was just awesome,” McHenry coach Dave D’Angelo said. “That was some pinpoint passing and they really executed well today and hand it to Hutchinson he came up with a really great game plan.”

The Warriors (1-3) scored on their first two possessions of the day to go ahead 17-14. They led 24-17 when the Blue Streaks (1-3) went on one of their late drives attempting to even the score. It worked the first time, but after the Purpura touchdown, McHenry was able to stop them from tying it again.

Purpura knocked down a Zach Cullum pass in the end zone from the Warriors' 9-yard line with one second left, to clinch the win for McHenry.

Purpura ran the ball 13 times for 84 yards, including the game winning score and Danny Delgadillo added six carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns for McHenry.

The touchdown for Woodstock in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 24 was their first second-half points in the past three games.

“We came out flat today and gave up a couple of quick scores,” Woodstock coach Tommy Thompson said. “I thought they played well at the end and grinded it out and executed the offense just didn’t get the result.”

Woodstock’s Jacob Sumner led the team with 157 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. He did that in 2 and a half quarters as midway through the third he went down with an ankle injury and did not return.

UNSUNG HERO

Ray Balog McHenry, Sr., DE

Balog recovered a fumble late in the second quarter that led to McHenry taking it's first lead of the game. McHenry coach Dave D'Angelo said Balog was "the heart and soul of their defense" as Balog contributed to several tackles and helped hold off Woodstock late.

THE NUMBER 5:

The number of times Woodstock converted on fourth downs on its last two drives as they attempted to tie the game.

AND ANOTHER THING...

McHenry running back Danny Delgadillo started the second half with an 80-yard touchdown run that gave the Warriors the lead at the time 24-17. Delgadillo scored two touchdowns on two-straight carries as also scored on last attempt of second quarter.

McHenry 31, Woodstock 24 Woodstock 14 3 0 7 - 24 McHenry 3 14 7 7 - 31 First quarter W- Sumner 29 run (Brown kick), 8:58 McH- FG Johnson 35, 3:44 W- Sumner 40 pass from Cullum, 0:50.5 Second quarter McH- Lersch 44 pass from Spooner, (kick failed), 5:27 McH- Delgadillo 10 run (2-pt pass successful), 2:08 W- FG Brown 26, 0.00 Third quarter McH- Delgadillo 80 run (Olmos kick) 11:46 Fourth quarter W- Sundberg 1 run (Brown kick), 3:20 McH- Purpura 15 run (Olmos kick), 2:18 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING- McHenry: Purpura 13-84, Pautz 7-31, Lim 2-4, Szamlewski 5-24, Spooner 2- minus 10, Delgadillo 6-99. Totals: 35-232. Woodstock: Cullum 11-25, Sumner 14-83, Sundberg 5-12, Halilaj 2-0, Thompson 1-8, Boyle 5-10. Totals: 38-138. PASSING- McHenry: Spooner 7-14-137, Klein 0-1-0. Woodstock: Cullum 23-37-219. RECEIVING- McHenry: McInerney 2-18, Purpura 1-14, Szamlewski 1-5, Lersch 2-95, Klein 1-5. Woodstock: Sumner 4-74, Wright 3-43, Thompson 8-65, Boyle 4-3, Jandemoa 4-34. TOTAL TEAM YARDS: McHenry 369, Woodstock 357.