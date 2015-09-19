High school football: Huntley beats Hampshire to move to 4-0

HAMPSHIRE – Huntley was gassed, but never quit.

The Red Raiders defense spent most of Saturday chasing around Hampshire’s Jake Vincent, as the junior quarterback dropped back and threw the ball 46 times.

Huntley coach John Hart wondered aloud how long the Fox Valley Conference crossover football game lasted.

“It seems like it went on for seven hours,” Hart guessed.

Not quite.

But it sure seemed like it.

Huntley couldn’t always get off the field against Hampshire's spread attack, but a strong defensive effort held the Whip-Purs to 14 rushing yards on 30 carries, while the Raiders punished Hampshire on the other side of the ball with 257 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Senior running back Casey Haayer did most of the heavy lifting for Huntley, running the ball 30 times for 126 yards and three scores, and Eric Mooney came in late and provided a big-play burst with 104 yards on six carries, including a 53-yard touchdown to start the third quarter.

It all added up to a 46-20 FVC crossover win for the Raiders, who moved to 4-0 with their biggest test of the season, an FVC Valley home game against Cary-Grove, less than a week away.

“We had lapses and points of looking like we had arrived and then we broke coverage,” Hart said. “Against Cary-Grove, we’re going to have to compete every play. We didn’t do that today. We have to play more disciplined because that’s what they (C-G) count on; they count on you getting tired."

Huntley scored twice in the final 35 seconds of the first half to put the game away.

After Haayer’s second touchdown gave Huntley a 20-point lead with 34.9 seconds left in the half, senior linebacker Tim McCloyn punched the ball out of running back Jeremy Curran’s grasp, defensive lineman Tyler Larson picked up the loose ball and ran 15 yards to give Huntley a 33-7 lead at the break.

“All week we’ve been going through our defense, working on stunts so we were prepared,” said Larson, who also had a sack. “You get a sack or a fumble recovery and it gets everybody going.”

Vincent, who completed 19 of 46 passes for 279 yards, was sacked twice and intercepted twice. Sean Patel made a diving interception in the end zone to prevent a touchdown in the first quarter and Tim Ryan added the second on the Whips' first possession of the third.

Vincent found Jake Manning on a 27-yard screen, Jared Hornbeck (game-high 114 receiving yards) for a 38-yard strike and Jared Lund late in the fourth, finishing with three touchdowns.

Anthony Binetti was more efficient for Huntley, completing 16 of 28 for 272 yards and one touchdown, although he was intercepted three times. Alec Coss led Huntley with 107 yards, including a 61-yard score after Brady McMorris tipped the ball and it fell in Coss's hands.

UNSUNG HERO

Alec Coss Huntley, jr., WR

Coss hauled in four catches for 107 yards and a 61-yard touchdown off a Hampshire deflection.

THE NUMBER 46:

Passing attempts for Hampshire QB Jake Vincent

AND ANOTHER THING…

Hampshire senior C/DT Matt Kielbasa on Huntley's rush defense: "With our run game, the problem was [Huntley's] blitz; they read us every time. They knew our play calls and when they came flying in, we'd make one block and then there's another one or two more guys coming in the other side of the blocks."

Huntley 46, Hampshire 20

Huntley 6 27 6 7 – 46

Hampshire 0 7 7 6 – 20

First quarter

HUNT–Binetti 4 run (pass failed), 6:37

Second quarter

HUNT–Haayer 1 run (Alberts kick), 7:04

HUNT–Coss 61 pass from Binetti (Alberts kick), 5:14

HAMP–Manning 27 pass from Vincent (Kielbasa kick), 2:01

HUNT–Haayer 2 run (Alberts kick), 0:34

HUNT–Larson 15 fumble recovery (kick failed), 0:11

Third quarter

HUNT–Mooney 53 run (kick failed), 5:01

HAMP–Hornbeck 38 pass from Vincent (Kielbasa kick), 2:39

Fourth quarter

HUNT–Haayer 39 run (Alberts kick), 4:29

HAMP–Lund 4 pass from Vincent (kick failed), 1:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING–Huntley: Haayer 30-126, Mooney 6-104, Binetti 14-14, Beaudette 4-13. Totals: 54-257. Hampshire: Jeremy Curran 10-21, Jake Vincent 6-minus 9, Lund 8-10, Tuzak 3-1, Seliga 1-1, Manning 2-minus 10. Totals: 30-14. PASSING–Huntley: Binetti 16-28-3-272. Hampshire: Vincent 19-46-2-279. RECEIVING–Huntley: Frederick 3-29, Pfeifer 2-15, Lowenstein 3-56, Mooney 4-65, Coss 4-107. Hampshire: Curran 2-23, Lund 2-23, Bennett 4-37, Hornbeck 6-114, Manning 3-49, Burke 1-12, See 1-21.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Huntley 529, Hampshire 293.