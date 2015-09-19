High school football: Hampshire passing game proving effective

HAMPSHIRE – Jake Vincent and Jared Hornbeck stood side-by-side on the Hampshire sideline moments before Friday’s opening kickoff against Fox Valley Conference crossover rival Huntley.

Not long after, Jake Manning tiptoed down the sideline and joined his teammates as to not miss out on the conversation.

Vincent, who leads all area players with 850 passing yards through three games, calls both wide receivers his best friends.

He’s known Hornbeck (196 receiving yards) since the first grade and Manning (207 yards), too. The three played in the Hampshire Wildcats youth football program and have continued the on-field connection for the Whips-Purs (2-1).

“I love these kids,” said Vincent, who transferred from Marian Central to quarterback the Whip-Purs for his junior season. “We all grew up together. They’re my best friends.”

So what were Vincent and Hornbeck talking about?

“Nothing really, it’s sort of a pre-game ritual,” Vincent said. “We always talk before the game, just to see what’s going on. It’s not always football.”

Perhaps they were discussing where to go in the case of a lightning delay, which happened twice in the span of 30 minutes with 7:17 remaining in the first quarter of a 0-0 tie before it was officially postponed until 11 a.m. Saturday.

Added Hornbeck: “He’s [Vincent] pretty much made me the receiver I am.”

Vincent didn’t take the bait, however, bouncing the credit back to his receivers.

“It’s just a great connection,” Vincent said. “And it’s only getting better.”

And that connection includes Xavier Bennett, who leads all receivers with 344 yards. In all likelihood, he would have been right there on the sideline, too, if not for his double duties as kick returner.

"It’s just fun to watch each other," Manning said. "We can all pick up things from each other and learn from each other."

Together, Bennett, Manning and Hornbeck have combined for 747 of their quarterback’s 850 passing yards, including six touchdowns. And all three receivers are top-10 in receiving yards.

“That’s the design of the offense,” Whips coach Mike Brasile said. “It’s designed so you can’t really key on one guy … I always say route running is an art form, and they're starting to become Rembrandts. They’re doing a nice job of finding windows getting open and understanding coverages.”

Vincent missed high on his first pass attempt of a three-and-out opening drive for Hampshire, but he’s looking forward to getting back on the field Saturday, preferably without rain in the forecast.