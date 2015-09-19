Chambers, Geneva out flex St. Charles North in offensive showdown

GENEVA – As the clock continued to wind, both Geneva and St. Charles North started to get the feeling that whichever team had the last offensive possession would end up winning the game.

Geneva trailed by six with just over three minutes left, with the game in quarterback Sean Chambers' hands. The senior led the Vikings down the field, finding Ryan Skibinski for the game-winning, 15-yard touchdown with 29 seconds left to cap the 42-41 Upstate Eight Conference River Division win at Burgess Field Saturday afternoon.

"That was the most fun I've ever had playing football," Chambers said. "I have confidence in everyone out there and that helps so much. Everyone believed in each other and played a part in this win. This is what happens when you have a team that believes and is on the same page."

St. Charles North took its first lead of the game with 3:26 remaining on an 80-yard run by Eric Lins. But who knew that in a game with 83 total points and 981 yards of total offense, a defensive play would end up being the difference.

After Lins' run, North kicker Adam Durocher's extra point was blocked by senior Griffin Bellano to keep the North Stars' lead at six.

"I told [Bellano] that during the game that we were going to go to overtime and he was going to block one," Geneva coach Rob Wicinski said. "We didn't quite get to overtime, but that's a big play. It's funny because we have practiced that a lot to be honest. It's nice to see something like that pay off."

Bellano also had an interception on the game's final play to seal the victory.

"I knew getting the block of the kick would give us a chance, and that was all I was focused on after they scored," Bellano said.

Chambers and the Geneva offense went 70 yards in ten plays on the final drive, converting a 4th and 10 two plays before the game-winning score.

The senior signal-caller found Jack Wassel for 17 yards to keep the Vikings (4-0, 2-0 UEC River) alive. Wassel had a big game with six catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

"After Wassel was caught that one on fourth down, we went back to the same play," Skibinski said of the game-winning score. "I was open on the play before and I was again. I think Sean saw it the play before and he ended up throwing a perfect ball for me to catch."

Running back Justin Taormina also had a big impact on the outcome, carrying the ball 34 times for 149 yards and a score, as well as bringing in three catches for 47 yards.

"There's a lot of pressure on the offensive side in games like these," Wicinski said. "Sean did a great job taking control, especially on the last drive. That's something else we practice…the two-minute and one-minute drills. I'm just really proud of how the guys fought and it's a big win for our group."

It really was a matter of the last team having the ball winning the game, as Geneva couldn't have watched the 29 seconds after it scored go any faster.

Every punch that Geneva threw, North matched nearly all afternoon. The North Stars (3-1, 0-1) fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter after quarterback Zach Mettetal's fumble was returned 61 yards for a touchdown by Nick Schmook.

But Lins (7 carries, 135 yards) scored his other touchdown on the day, a 48-yard scamper to cut into the Vikings lead. Chambers was intercepted by North's Brendan Joyce on the next drive, leading to a Mettetal score from a yard out. Joyce picked off Chambers twice Saturday.

"Our offense did a great job, but I take full responsibility for the defense," North coach Rob Pomazak said. "I obviously didn't have them prepared enough to handle Geneva today. Our offense gave us a chance to win and we needed a stop twice on fourth down and couldn't get it. This is a tough loss to swallow."

Mettetal completed 18 of 28 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns, one each to his twin brother Tyler Mettetal, Kyle Novotney and Griffin Hammer. Chambers, on the other hand, finished the day 16 of 32 for 291 yards and four touchdowns. His other passing score was to Zeke Buck just before halftime.

Geneva picked up its ninth straight victory at Burgess Field dating back to a 2013 playoff loss to St. Patrick.

Looking ahead, things don’t get any easier for the North Stars as they host 4-0 Batavia on Friday for their homecoming game. Batavia has won its last 28 River Division contests after shutting out St. Charles East, 28-0, early Saturday morning.

The Vikings should have their way at Elgin in Week 5.

GENEVA 42, ST. CHARLES NORTH 41

STC North 14 7 14 6 – 41

Geneva 14 14 7 7 – 42

HOW THEY SCORED

First quarter

G – Taormina 2 run (Hines kick), 4:16.

G – Schmook 61 fumble return (Hines kick), 3:40.

SCN – Lins 48 run (Durocher kick), 2:37.

SCN – Z. Mettetal 1 run (Durocher kick), :59.

Second quarter

G – Wassel 39 pass from Chambers (Hines kick), 7:30.

SCN – T. Mettetal 30 pass from Z. Mettetal (Durocher kick), 2:51.

G – Buck 10 pass from Chambers (Hines kick), :08.

Third quarter

SCN – Novotney 14 pass from Z. Mettetal (Durocher kick), 7:46.

G – Wassel 67 pass from Chambers (Hines kick), 6:26.

SCN – Hammer 21 pass from Z. Mettetal (Durocher kick), 5:31.

Fourth quarter

SCN – Lins 80 run (kick failed), 3:26.

G – Skibinski 15 pass from Chambers (Hines kick), :29.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – STC North: Lins 7-135, Z. Mettetal 13-52. TOTALS: 20-187. Geneva: Taormina 34-149, Chambers 13-54, Bodine 3-21. TOTALS: 50-224.

PASSING – STC North: Z. Mettetal 18-28-2-279. Geneva: Chambers: 16-32-2-291.

RECEIVING – STC North: Hammer 4-92, Novotney 6-89, T. Mettetal 5-71, Lins 3-27. Geneva: Wassel 6-147, Skibinski 6-71, Taormina 3-47, Buck 1-10.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS – STC North 466, Geneva 515.