High school football: Johnsburg tops North Boone

JOHNSBURG – In a long waited, delayed game, the Johnsburg Skyhawks dominated from start to finish.

A game that was started with multiple lightning delays, a delay ended the game as well with about three minutes to go. The Skyhawks came out on top, 50-27, over North Boone.

The offensive line, led by John Conroy, was the work horse throughout the contest, opening holes for Alex Peete to scamper through.

Peete's patience helped him accomplish a huge night, tallying 16 carries for 243 yards and five touchdowns. In those five touchdowns came a 90-yard burst off the left side of the line.

"They're pretty laid back, they're a bunch of goofballs," Johnsburg coach Dan DeBoeuf said. "And when you have things like this happen, the biggest thing is we can't be fired up in here for two hours. So we took our pads off, relaxed, joked around, had some fun and then it was time to get back out there, we locked in and were ready to go."

Although the Skyhawks came out of the weather with a win, DeBoeuf still expects more from his team.

"Just like the previous weeks here, we were doing some really nice things," DeBoeuf said. "But yet we are still not where we need to be. I think we are very tough up front, and when you're tough up front and have a guy like Alex (Peete) it's a good formula."

Johnsburg (4-0) next week takes on a Richmond-Burton squad in a rivalry game.