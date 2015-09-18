High school football: Cary-Grove shuts out Woodstock North in weather-shortened game

WOODSTOCK – Cary Grove was too big, too strong and too deep for Woodstock North in its 34-0 victory in their Fox Valley Conference crossover football game Friday.

Trojans fullback Tyler Pennington scored on his first carry of the game, going 28 yards to cap a four-play, 62-yard C-G drive that took a little more than two minutes. Pennington, the area's third leading rusher, led all ballcarriers with 70 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns.

The Trojans (4-0) then took advantage of a Thunder (3-1) fumble with Ryan Magel scoring on a 24-yard run to make it 14-0 midway through the first quarter.

The game, which was called at halftime due to deteriorating field conditions, was plagued with two lightning delays and six total fumbles. The Thunder had four fumbles while C-G had two.

The turnovers were the only issue that Trojans coach Brad Seaburg had with his team's performance.

"With the exception of the two turnovers, I thought that we played pretty well," Seaburg said."We moved the ball pretty well and the guys ran hard."

The Trojans defense could not be penetrated, not allowing the Thunder past midfield. North only managed 42 total yards all on the ground and its one pass attempt was incomplete.

On offense, the Trojans had 278 total yards, with 267 coming on the ground in 26 attempts a 10.3-yard average. In addition to Pennington, Bobby Collins had a suburb game running the ball. Collins who took over at quarterback midway through the first quarter had 66 yards on only four attempts. The big play for Collins was his 57-yard run early in the second quarter that set up Pennington's second touchdown on a one-yard dive.

C-G opens its FVC Valley Division schedule next week at Huntley, which should be a pivotal game toward determining the division champion.

Cary Grove 34, Woodstock North 0

Cary Grove 20 14 34

Woodstock North 0 0 0

How They Scored:

First Quarter

CG-Pennington 28 run (Walsh kick) 9:45

CG-Magel 24 run (Walsh kick) 7:30

CG-Pressley 8 run (pass failed) 1:51

Second Quarter

CG-Pennington 1 run (Walsh kick) 10:40

CG-Collins 5 run (Walsh kick) 1:56

Individual Statistics

Rushing - Cary Grove: Pennington 10-70, Collins 4-66, Gleeson 3-38, Magel 3-37, Sullivan 4-37, Pressley 2-19, Totals 26-267, Woodstock North: Kline 9-19, Mergl 6-13, Ward 2-5, Schmitt 3-5 Totals 20-42

Passing - Cary Grove: Collins 1-1-0-11, Woodstock North: Mergl 0-1-0

Receiving - Cary Grove: Gleeson 1-11

Total Team Yards: Cary Grove 278, Woodstock North 42

Sophomore Score: Cary Grove 7, Woodstock North 6