Grundy County church bulletins: Sept. 17, 2015

CUMC to hold health and wellness fair Sunday

CHANNAHON – Channahon United Methodist Church, 24751 W. Eames St., will host a health and wellness fair Sunday after 9 a.m. worship service in the Fellowship Hall.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All community members are invited.

Exhibits are scheduled to include Morris Hospital (blood pressure and blood sugar screenings plus physical therapy), Ridge Chiropractic, Jewel-Osco (flu shots), Shorewood Family Dental, Channahon Park District, Reiki (Bonnie Babich), Linden Oaks at Edward (behavioral health), Joliet Area Community Hospice, Nurture the Journey Wellness Studio, Cortiva Institute, Kathy Beitzel Audiology, Chanooka Kiwanis and Channahon UMC.

For information, call the CUMC office at 815-467-5275 or visit www.channahonumc.org.

Corn Festival annual chili supper set for Wednesday

MORRIS – First Presbyterian Church is hosting its annual chili supper during the Corn Festival from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The supper is in the Upper Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson St. in Morris.

The event benefits the Senior High Mission Trip to Michigan in July.

Carryouts are available.

Octoberfest Breakfast to be at United Methodist

COAL CITY – Sunshine Circle of Coal City United Methodist invites the community to its Octoberfest Breakfast in the church’s fellowship hall from 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 3.

The circle will serve biscuits and sausage gravy, assorted pastries, fresh fruit, juice, coffee and tea.

The cost is $5 for adults and children ages 13 and older; $3 for children ages 6 to 12; and children ages 5 and younger eat free.

The church is at 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City. Everyone is welcome to stop by for breakfast on their way to the Octoberfest festivities.

Immaculate Conception fundraiser set Oct. 10

BRAIDWOOD – Immaculate Conception Church of Braidwood is holding its 2nd Annual “A Nite at the Races” fundraising event at 6 p.m. Oct. 10.

The event will take place at the Gardner American Legion Hall, 426 Industry Ave., Gardner.

This year’s theme is “tailgating.”

Join the church for an evening of video horse racing, raffles, silent auction and live auction. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $10 and available at the door.

Don’t forget to wear your favorite sports apparel to receive an extra $10 of “funny money.” All proceeds will help with the repairs and renovations to the parish hall.

Must be 21 or older to attend.

Trivia night to be at Assumption Catholic

COAL CITY – Assumption Catholic Church in Coal City is hosting a trivia night Nov. 21.

The event will be in the Berst Center, 180 S. Kankakee St. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the event starts at 7 p.m.

The event will feature 10 rounds with 10 questions in each round.

The cost is $200 a team, up to 8 people a team.

The table with the best theme design, costumes and table decorations will win a prize.

Raffle prizes, silent auction, 50-50 drawing and cash bar available.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own snacks.

Visitors interested in participating should call the parish office at 815-634-4171