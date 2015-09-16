High School Football: Cary-Grove No. 3; Prairie Ridge jumps to No.6 in 6A

Cary-Grove hung on to the No. 3 spot, while Prairie Ridge leaped past several teams to No. 6 in The Associated Press Class 6A Poll released Tuesday.

C-G (3-0) defeated Grayslake North, 68-12, and remains behind No. 1 Sacred Heart-Griffin and No. 2 Montini in 6A. Prairie Ridge defeated Crystal Lake Central, which was No. 10 last week, 42-7, and went from unranked to sixth. The Wolves (2-1) suffered their lone loss to C-G, 21-14, in Week 1.

Seven other area teams are among those receiving votes in their respective classes: Jacobs (7A), Crystal Lake South and Crystal Lake Central (6A), Marian Central (5A) and Richmond-Burton, Johnsburg and Marengo (4A).

State Polls

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Homewood-Flossmoor (9) (3-0) 99 1

2. Loyola (1) (3-0) 90 2

3. Naperville Central (3-0) 78 3

4. Stevenson (2-1) 63 4

5. Barrington (3-0) 56 T5

6. Edwardsville (3-0) 54 5

7. Hinsdale Central (3-0) 39 7

8. Oak Park River Forest (3-0) 31 8

9. New Trier (3-0) 17 10

10. Lyons (3-0) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 6, Niles Notre Dame 5, Maine South 3, Brother Rice 1, Oswego 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Glenbard West (8) (3-0) 107 1

2. Chicago Mt. Carmel (3) (3-0) 101 2

3. Libertyville (3-0) 86 3

4. East St. Louis (2-1) 72 4

5. Normal Community (3-0) 62 6

6. Batavia (3-0) 50 8

(tie)Lincoln-Way East (2-1) 50 7

8. Simeon (1-2) 22 5

9. Machesney Park Harlem (3-0) 13 NR

(tie) Geneva (3-0) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Glenbard North 6, Benet 5, Glenbrook North 4, Jacobs 4, Hononegah 3, Rockford Auburn 3, St. Charles North 2, Wheaton Warrenville South 1, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (9) (3-0) 108 1

2. Montini (2) (3-0) 101 2

3. Cary-Grove (3-0) 88 3

4. Hinsdale South (2-1) 66 8

5. Belvidere North (3-0) 52 NR

6. Prairie Ridge (2-1) 44 NR

7. Lincoln Way North (3-0) 32 NR

8. Oak Lawn Richards (1-2) 22 NR

9. Providence (0-3) 15 7

(tie) Lemont (2-1) 15 4

Others receiving votes: Lake Forest 14, Chatham Glenwood 11, Oak Forest 6, Crete-Monee 5, Rock Island 5, Reavis 4, Crystal Lake South 3, Quincy 3, Champaign Centennial 2, Riverside-Brookfield 2, Grayslake North 2, Crystal Lake Central 1, Ottawa 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Nazareth (10) (3-0) 109 1

2. Joliet Catholic (1) (3-0) 100 2

3. St. Francis (3-0) 83 3

4. Peoria Central (3-0) 69 5

5. Metamora (3-0) 66 4

6. Peoria Notre Dame (3-0) 53 6

7. Lincoln Way West (3-0) 38 7

8. Sterling (3-0) 27 8

9. Triad (3-0) 15 9

10. Highland (3-0) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Washington 10, Centralia 7, Belvidere 5, Sycamore 5, Normal University 4, Marian Central 2.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (13) (3-0) 147 1

2. Phillips (3-0) 132 2

3. Rockford Lutheran (1) (3-0) 122 3

4. Althoff Catholic (1) (3-0) 105 4

5. Geneseo (3-0) 90 5

6. Murphysboro (3-0) 54 7

7. Herrin (3-0) 53 6

8. Columbia (3-0) 42 8

9. Manteno (3-0) 32 10

10. Mt. Zion (3-0) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Richmond-Burton 6, Rock Island Alleman 6, Breese Central 5, Morris 5, Johnsburg 4, Coal City 3, Taylorville 2, Canton 1, Marengo 1, Breese Mater Dei 1, Quincy Notre Dame 1, Plano 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sterling Newman (10) (3-0) 126 1

2. Wilmington (3) (3-0) 118 2

3. Bishop McNamara (3-0) 101 4

4. St. Joseph-Ogden (3-0) 87 5

5. Tolono Unity (3-0) 78 6

6. Monticello (3-0) 45 8

7. Bloomington Central Catholic (2-1) 44 7

8. North-Mac (3-0) 34 NR

9. Aurora Christian (3-0) 31 9

10. Erie-Prophetstown (2-1) 19 10

Others receiving votes: Williamsville 13, Newton 12, Marshall 4, Byron 3.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Tuscola (11) (3-0) 122 1

2. Hall (2) (3-0) 114 2

3. Downs Tri-Valley (3-0) 106 3

4. Maroa-Forsyth (3-0) 95 4

5. Nashville (3-0) 71 5

6. Orion (3-0) 50 9

7. Rockridge (1-2) 49 7

8. Chester (3-0) 44 8

9. Fieldcrest (2-1) 13 NR

10. Auburn (1-2) 11 NR

(tie) Pana (3-0) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, Athens 5, El Paso-Gridley 5, Shelbyville 4, Sparta 3, IC Catholic 2, Johnston City 2, Lawrenceville 1, Sullivan 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (12) (3-0) 128 1

2. Dakota (1) (3-0) 115 T3

3. Arcola (3-0) 100 T3

4. Stark County (3-0) 90 5

5. Annawan Wethersfield (3-0) 63 7

6. Polo (3-0) 53 9

7. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (3-0) 47 8

8. Galena (2-1) 47 6

9. Forreston (2-1) 32 2

10. Winchester West Central (3-0) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Ottawa Marquette 13, Decatur St. Teresa 4, Carrollton 4, Chicago Hope Academy 1, South Fulton 1, Stockton 1.