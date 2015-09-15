McHenry City Council approves water, sewer rate increase, new debt service fee

McHENRY – The decommissioning of the central wastewater treatment plant “has to be done,” an alderman said Monday evening ahead of a unanimous round of unhappy yes votes.

The McHenry City Council voted to increase the city's water and sewer rates and add a debt service fee, both necessary to get a low-interest, 20-year loan through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to fund the work.

The rate changes are designed to increase revenues enough to cover existing operations, maintenance and future system improvements, and the debt service fee will cover payments on the $33.6 million loan.

The debt service fee would start at $10.22 for each residential user and most commercial users within the city limits of McHenry and McCullom Lake – which uses the city's sewer system – when the new rates kick in Feb. 1, and would increase each of the next two years to $20.44 starting Feb. 1, 2017, and $30.66 starting Feb. 1, 2018, according to council documents.

The debt service fee would be higher for nursing homes, congregate care, hospitals, a waste management facility on North Avenue and users who aren’t located in McHenry and McCullom Lake, the documents showed.

Overall, the changes would increase the price tag of a water and sewer bill for 4,000 gallons to $50.70 each two-month billing cycle from $32.40, a 56.5 percent increase, according to the city’s calculations.

Most of the five residents who spoke at Monday’s meeting on the topic – including Bill Enberg who has lived in McHenry for the past 10 years with his wife, both retired – expressed concerns about the magnitude of the increase.

“We think the 56 percent increase in our water bills is a lot for people who are on Social Security,” Enberg said. “Some people may even lose their homes.”

The decision to consolidate the plants “has not been one that has been taken lightly” by staff and the council, City Administrator Derik Morefield said.

“To be frank with you, I can speak for staff at least: I’m not at all happy about having to have to recommend debt service charges that will hit nearly $200, actually $184, by year three,” he said.

The process, however, has raised “serious questions” about the engineering firm used by the city, Alderman Scott Curry said, pointing along with Alderman Victor Santi to the changes in the cost estimates provided by HR Green. Curry has repeatedly raised the issue of seeking multiple cost proposals on engineering projects, including on two road projects also voted on Monday evening.

But the project has to be done, Curry said, echoing the point made by every alderman before the vote.

If the project isn’t complete by a 2018 deadline in an agreement with the IEPA, the city would have to negotiate another agreement with the agency, could face fines for being out of compliance and would likely have to make “Band-Aid” fixes to the central plant to the tune of $9.7 million while still ultimately having to decommission the plant at some point, Morefield said.

“I know you’ve all agonized over this,” Mayor Sue Low said.