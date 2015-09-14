High school football notes: Cary-Grove, Johnsburg, Woodstock North and Richmond-Burton

CARY- An intricate offense such as Cary-Grove’s triple-option requires precision timing on handoffs and pitches from quarterback to running back, leaving little room for error.

“Ball security has always been a point of emphasis for us,” fullback Tyler Pennington said.

Against Prairie Ridge in Week 1, the Trojans fumbled several times, a couple of which resulted in turnovers and later points for the Wolves. Since then, the Trojans have worked to clean up their mistakes.

On Friday night, the Trojans had just one fumble in their 68-12 win against Grayslake North. Pennington said ball security is not necessarily something you can practice but consistently demonstrating the correct ball-handling technique in a game situation is required.

“Holding [the football] high and tight,” Pennington said. “When you get into contact, you grab your wrist and doing the small details that make a difference.”

If you don’t, there is a price to pay for mistakes.

“Every fumble we have in practice is one-hundred [yard sprints] after practice, so it’s definitely important,” Pennington said.

Skyhawks’ ‘D’ does job: In Johnsburg’s 49-0 Big Northern Conference East Division win over Rockford Christian on Friday, it was evident early that the Skyhawks defense would have their way with the Royal Lions offense.

Johnsburg (3-0 overall, 1-0 BNC East) forced a pair of turnovers on the Lions' first two drives, both lost fumbles in the backfield caused by relentless pressure from the Skyhawks' defensive line.

Linebacker Bryce Smith recovered the first, putting Johnsburg on the Lions' 35 and leading to the first of three Alex Peete rushing touchdowns.

Senior Alex Lee, a linebacker who also plays on the offensive line, got the second.

“Our defensive line just fires on all cylinders, every play,” Lee said. “They create a new line of scrimmage every play, taking the offensive line backwards … it makes our job as backers a lot easier.”

On Rockford Christian's third possession, Johnsburg forced a three-and-out, with defensive lineman John Conroy jumping up and knocking down a pass from quarterback Pat McMahon, who completed only 5 of 22 passes for 55 yards and one interception.

Defensive back Braden Helma intercepted McMahon at the Lions' 35 and returned it all the way to the 9, leading to a two-yard quarterback sneak from Riley Buchanan, giving the Skyhawks a 21-0 lead in the opening minute of the second quarter.

Johnsburg held Rockford Christian to 76 total yards, including 21 on the ground. The Skyhawks had 10 tackles for losses.

Rivalry night: Two of the past three meetings between Woodstock and Woodstock North have been down-to-the-wire dramatic finishes, befitting an intra-city rivalry. North scored in the second half to nip the Blue Streaks, 17-13, on Friday.

Last year the Thunder enjoyed a 28-0 victory, but in 2013 North’s win was a 22-21 decision. On Friday, Woodstock’s Larry Dale Field was full a half hour before kickoff.

Sophomore quarterback Collin Mergl threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Matt Zinnen on the first play of the fourth quarter for North’s deciding touchdown.

“[The win] was huge,” Thunder coach Jeff Schroeder said. “It was such a charged atmosphere, it was a tough win a tough game.”

R-B in a rush: Richmond-Burton had Week 2 off after a Stillman Valley cheerleader was killed in a car accident, along with the driver of the other vehicle. The game was called off and is considered a forfeit for R-B, unless both schools can agree on a date to reschedule.

R-B did not seem out of sync in its 21-7 victory over Harvard Friday night. The Rockets ran 47 times for 437 yards and racked up 503 total yards.

"We knew we were probably going to be a little rusty coming into this one,” Rockets quarterback Brady Gibson said. “But we came out and shook it off, and just got back to doing what we do.”

The size advantage and overpowering R-B front line, on both sides, was too much for the Hornets.

– Alex Kantecki, Steve Thier and Robert Rakoncay contributed to this report.