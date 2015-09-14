High school football: Johnsburg QB Riley Buchanan proving himself

Alex Peete already had two rushing touchdowns and his latest 7-yard burst in the final seconds of the first quarter put Johnsburg 2 yards short of the Rockford Christian end zone as the teams changed sides between quarters.

The Skyhawks could have went back to Peete to start the second quarter, an almost certain six points running behind offensive linemen Joe Moore, John Conroy, Brandon Ackman, Blake Boyle and Alex Lee, but coach Dan DeBeouf called on quarterback Riley Buchanan instead.

And the junior delivered, sneaking between the left guard and center to give the Skyhawks a 21-point lead en route to a 49-0 rout over the Royal Lions in the Big Northern Conference East Division opener for both teams – and Buchanan’s first BNC East game as a varsity starter.

“Oh man, the offensive line, they’re big boys and it’s great to have them on your side,” said Buchanan, who has three rushing touchdowns on the season. “They’re the best in the area.”

But it's not all on the line, who Conroy is currently calling the "Half Meatballs," a reference to the movie, "The Longest Yard."

In his first year, the junior quarterback is already finding success for a Johnsburg team that finished 9-2 in the BNC East a year ago and made the Class 4A playoffs under Mike Maloney, now the head coach at Marian Central.

In addition to the quarterback sneak, Buchanan finished Friday's win 11 of 17 passing for 100 yards and two touchdowns – a 17-yard strike to Nico LoDolce (4 catches, 69 yards) and a 10-yard out to Bryce Jordan (6 catches, 25 yards).

All three of Buchanan's scores came in the second quarter as the Skyhawks (3-0 overall, 1- 0 BNC East) took a 35-0 lead into the half.

DeBeouf isn’t surprised by the success of Buchanan, who beat out Adam Jayko in the final week of camp.

“It all goes back to his work ethic,” DeBeouf said. “The kid has worked so hard to be that guy from Day 1. When I got here the first time, he hasn’t missed one workout; he hasn’t missed one anything. He’s an all-in kid, and he’s a better person than player.”

Still, he’s proving to be a pretty good player.

Buchanan entered the BNC East opener with the fifth-most passing yards in the area. Following Friday’s win, he is now 28 of 38 (73.7 percent) passing for 432 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

“The thing is, the kids have the utmost respect for him because of his work ethic," DeBeouf said. “And it’s like he doesn’t even need to say much of anything; they just listen, just because of what he’s done in the offseason."

Although Johnsburg returned the majority of its starters on offense, quarterback and wide receiver were among the two positions hit hardest by graduation, losing quarterback Nick Brengman (D-III Loras College) and leading receivers Haden Franzen and Bailey Stefka.

Buchanan has found a nice connection with Jordan and LoDolce (team-leading 216 yards), helping give the Skyhawks a balanced attack on offense behind Peete, the area’s top rusher with 549 yards and eight touchdowns.

Peete called Buchanan a “vocal leader who’s done everything the right way,” Conroy said he has "great command in the huddle," and LoDolce said he's "a great friend and a great quarterback."

“At practice, on and off the field, he’s always telling everybody what to do,” LoDolce said. “He knows everything."

Buchanan also knows that the toughest part of the conference schedule is still ahead for the Skyhawks, who host North Boone at 7 p.m. Friday before the defending BNC East champions travel to Marengo and Richmond-Burton – also 3-0 and 1-0 in conference – in Weeks 5 and 7.

“All I’ve wanted to do was come out here, work my tail off and just do my job the best that I can,” Buchanan said. “The rest will come.”