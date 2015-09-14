Abby’s a charming breakfast nook: Mystery Diner

ST. CHARLES – Families and the brunching bunch have a new breakfast boutique to tickle their fancy. Abby’s Breakfast and Lunch opened in May in the former Thai Zie Noodles and Bar location, nestled in an enclave behind the Filling Station Pub and Grill.

Lavender walls donning photographs of St. Charles from a bygone era, compliments of the St. Charles History Museum, and hanging stained-glass windows give the kid-friendly space a cozy calmness.

Affordably-priced, traditional American fare graces the menu, which is dotted with inventive items, such as Hawaiian Pineapple Eggs Benedict, Abby’s French Toast – made with rustic Tuscan bread and bacon jam – Waffles Biscuits and (Andouille sausage) Gravy, and Chicken Chorizo Enchiladas topped with fried eggs and homemade verde sauce. Abby’s serves breakfast all day (during open hours) and lunch – offering soups, salads and sandwiches – is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On weekends, Abby’s also offers homemade pie.

Fit with a bar that wields Kona coffee, beer, wine (by the glass and bottle) and craft libations, Abby’s creativity in the cocktail department is sure to entice brunch buffs.

Abby’s Signature Bloody Mary ($8) is paired with Effen Cucumber Vodka and garnished with a variety of pickled vegetables, celery, a kosher pickle spear and imported cayenne smoked salami. Other alluring cocktails include the Pineapple Cidermosa, which combines Ace Pineapple Cider (hard cider) with fresh orange juice; and the Ice Breaker Mojito – hand-muddled and made with Cruzan rum, fresh mint, strawberry, pineapple and lime.

For a kick of caffeine, Abby’s also serves alcohol-infused Kona coffee drinks ($7), such as the Spicy Mexican Coffee with Kahlua and Captain Morgan; Bailey’s Irish Cream; and the Iced Colorado Bulldog with vanilla Stoli vodka and Kahlua.

My dining companion and I waltzed into Abby’s on a sunny Friday morning for breakfast. We kept the Kona coffee ($2.50) coming and never saw the bottom of our mugs the entire morning.

Abby’s makes fresh, corned beef hash daily, so I opted for Abby’s Signature Corned Beef Hash and Sweet Potatoes ($9.99), topped with two fried eggs and a pancake on the side, while my dining companion settled on the Mexican Omelet ($9.99) with an English muffin on the side.

Serving as the perfect meal to fit the impending fall season, the corn beef dish had layers of rich magenta and rustic orange components that beamed from underneath a pair of fried eggs. Slicing into one of the eggs, the creamy yolk slowly oozed into the tousled bed of diced onions, savory chunks of corned beef and sweet potatoes. After dressing up the fluffy pancake with soft butter and thick syrup, I dug in, leaving the plate without a trace of what had been there before.

The football-sized Mexican Omelet, which came with a side of crunchy hashbrowns, was cooked to perfection. Chorizo, bell peppers, onions, queso chihuahua and jalapeños delivered a kick of spice and teamed nicely with the verde sauce.

To some, the option to order a hardy, American breakfast all day, every day is a pleasant one. And, for a long time, downtown St. Charles has been remiss in offering diners that option. Until now.

Ardent brunchers, bacon-lovers and patrons with a penchant for pancakes can rejoice in the fact that Abby’s brought back breakfast.

If you go • WHAT: Abby’s Breakfast and Lunch • WHERE: 11 N. 3rd St. in St. Charles • HOURS: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day • INFORMATION: 630-377-0797 or www.abbysbreakfastandlunch.com

