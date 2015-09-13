High school football notes: Updates on Prairie Ridge, Marian Central and Alden-Hebron

Prairie Ridge quarterback Samson Evans ran 13 times for 134 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but he knew where a lot of credit should be aimed after Friday’s 42-7 win at Crystal Lake Central.

Evans lauded fullback Nathan Griffin for carrying out his fakes effectively and drawing defenders his way, which then opened the field on the outside for him and running back Cole Brown, who ran for 120 yards on 12 attempts.

On some plays, Evans ran with Griffin, as if they both had the ball, before taking it back at the last split-second for big gains.

“We do that long, slow mesh and it leaves a clear path for me because Grif does such a good job faking it,” Evans said.

Wolves coach Chris Schremp credited his team for making vital in-game adjustments against Central’s defense. The triple option has three paths – midline (behind center), inside veer (over a guard) and outside veer (over a tackle) – and Prairie Ridge had concentrated on the first two in practice.

“We didn’t practice outside veer, but we ran that a lot tonight,” Schremp said. “Samson’s pretty smooth running the option. We scored three touchdowns on the outside veer. The kid’s just got a knack for it.”

Hold on: Marian Central will need to buck its trend against top-ranked Nazareth on Friday at George Harding Field. Hurricanes coach Mike Maloney does not want to see a lost fumble on the opening series for a third time in four games.

Marian did that Friday against Marian Catholic, although the Hurricanes overcame that in a 56-16 victory.

"We have the M.O. of stumbling out of the gates for some reason, and I've got to figure out from a coaching perspective how to stop that," Maloney said. "This is the second game out of three that we've fumbled on the first drive, and we've got to fix it because we're getting into the meat-grinder of our season now in our conference season."

After Nazareth, comes Joliet Catholic, ranked No. 2 in Class 6A behind the Roadrunners. Marian, in its second year in the East Suburban Catholic Conference, knows how tough the league is.

"There is not one team on our schedule that I believe doesn't at their heart think they're a better team or they preform better than we do," Maloney said. "So we've got to neutralize that belief with a physical brand of football, and we've got to come in every game ready for a fight and out to prove something and play with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder."

Room for improvement: Alden-Hebron coach John Lalor liked what he saw from offensive tackle-defensive end Taylor Glenn on Friday. Although Glenn stood out on both sides in the Giants’ 50-14 win against Mooseheart, he said A-H has area that need work.

“We came in overconfident, thinking it was an easy win, but Mooseheart always plays us really hard,” Glenn said. “We came out sloppy but picked it up in the second half. We need to focus on next week’s game against (Chicago) Hope.”

Hope received votes in The Associated Press Class 1A poll last week.

– John Wilkinson and Daniel Berg contributed to this report.