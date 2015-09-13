High school football: Crystal Lake South powers past Bloom

CRYSTAL LAKE – Crystal Lake South offensive tackle Kevin Amren saw it coming and was thrilled with the realization.

As Amren and his linemates prepared for Bloom, he was convinced the Gators were going to have an eventful day.

“We were practicing our schemes, and pushing our guys and coming out with fire in our stomachs,” said Amren, the Gators’ 6-foot-5, 290-pound senior. “We were really getting guys going and telling the running backs we will push for you and you guys will see big holes.”

Running back Corey Sheehan and fullback Kyle Leva could not have been more appreciative. There seemingly was room all game as South ran for 329 yards in a 42-12 nonconference football victory Saturday at Ken Bruhn Field.

“I felt good about our linemen. We just brought the intensity every play and it felt really good,” said Sheehan, who rushed 27 times for 183 yards and four touchdowns. “I’m very confident in our team right now. It looks good and we’re hoping to be a playoff team this year.”

South (2-1) notched its second consecutive victory Saturday, and, like it did the previous week at Cahokia, the defense delivered with four interceptions. Safety Drew Murtaugh had two pickoffs for the second consecutive game.

“We’re reading coverages well; our scout players are really helping us out,” Murtaugh said. “We wanted to drop back into cover-4, so on deep passes we could cover that easier.”

The relentless running game, along with the Gators’ strong run defense – the Blazing Trojans gained only 57 yards on 29 carries – forced Bloom (0-3) into passing situations most of the second half, so South’s defenders knew it was coming.

Leva, a sophomore, rushed 14 times for 146 yards and South’s other two touchdowns. The Gators scored on their first two possessions, lost a fumble on a high kickoff, but got the ball right back on Murtaugh’s first interception and punched it in again.

Amren, Dylan Kornhauser, Trevor Keegan, Quinn McCoy and Enok Dragon led the way for the Gators’ best offensive output this season.

“The more Keegan [a freshman] and Amren play together [on the left side], the better they’re going to get,” Gators coach Chuck Ahsmann said. “Part of it is the kids learning to play with each other a little bit.”

For linemen, games like that are about as good as it gets.

“Knowing those other guys on the line are plowing downfield with me, and the running backs are running through our holes, there’s no better feeling,” Amren said.

The Trojans had few answers as South’s line moved people out of the way and Sheehan and Leva gouged the defense for huge yards. South almost doubled its 196 total yards from last week’s win.

“They were just executing,” Bloom coach Tony Palombi said. “[South’s] kids are doing a great job executing their plays. You could see [on video] the execution in their plays and how they run hard. Unless you perform at that level, this is what’s going to happen.”

Unsung hero

Noah Safraniec

Crystal Lake South, sr., DE

Safraniec pounced on an early fumble and had four tackles, and South's coaches thought he was a disruptive force throughout the game as South held Bloom to 57 yards rushing and 192 total for the game.

The number

4: Interceptions for South, the second Saturday in a row in which the Gators’ defense came up with four picks.

And another thing ...

South lost 6-foot-4, 305-pound junior tackle Frank Harenza to a leg injury last week, which resulted in the promotion of one of the great football names ever, Enok Dragon, a 6-3 sophomore. Dragon helped pave the way for 329 rushing yards.