Prep football: Marengo too much for Genoa-Kingston

MARENGO – The fast-paced, attacking offense of Marengo proved to be too much for Genoa-Kingston to handle on Friday night in Marengo.

The Indians were victorious over the Cogs by a score of 42-13.

The Indians (3-0) used their speed in a no-huddle offense to move the ball and score with ease against the Cogs. Marengo running back Jarren Jackson led the way for the Indians on the ground with 144 rushing yards and one touchdown. Other offensive leaders for the Indians included running back Jarrell Jackson who had 30 yards rushing, 80 yards receiving, and three total touchdowns; and wide receiver Craiton Nice who had 151 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The no-huddle offense seemed to work with very little error Friday for the Indians.

“I think we played very well tonight,” Marengo coach Matthew Lynch said. “We executed many things in all three phases of the game.”

With the loss in Week 3, Genoa-Kingston falls to 1-2 in Bill McCarty’s first season back at the helm. Zach Butler made his second start of the season for the Cogs at quarterback (the first being in Week 1 against Mendota) and did all he could to lead his team after starting quarterback Brady Huffman went down last week against Byron.

Butler threw for 94 yards and ran for 33 yards and throwing one interception on the night.

“Zach (Butler) made his first start in Mendota and he played really well there,” GK coach Bill McCarty said. “He’s a really great athlete and any time you can get the ball in his hands good things can happen.”

In a matchup that was dominated by the running game, GK and Marengo combined for close to 400 yards on the ground using eight different runners.

Both teams are on the road next week when Genoa-Kingston takes on Rockford Christian and Marengo plays Richmond-Burton.