Oswego football too much for Plainfield Central

To kick off the season, the Plainfield Central football team has shown improvement despite the rough patch the program is going through.

The Wildcats have been winless since late in the 2012 season, but they did not get any pity from visiting Oswego on Friday as the Panthers ran away with a 43-13 Southwest Prairie Conference win.

“That was a real good football team tonight,” Plainfield Central head coach John Jackson said. “Oswego is going to be really dangerous.”

The Panthers (2-1, 1-0 SPC) set the tone as soon as they received the opening kickoff.

Senior quarterback Steven Frank (13 of 23 for 168 yards) got the offense started by targeting wide receiver Jumique Phillips (three catches, 33 yards) for a 16-yard touchdown pass on a 10-play drive that took a little over four minutes.

On the two Panther possessions that followed, Frank hit Brice Robinson for a 22-yard touchdown and junior Elliot Pipkin (three catches, 45 yards) for an 8-yard touchdown grab to quickly make it 21-0.

“It was typical Steve,” Oswego head coach Brian Cooney said. “He can throw it with the best of them. Up front, the offensive line gave him great protection.”

"[Frank] is really good," Jackson said. "He throws a good ball and he’s a very good athlete. It will be fun watching him play on Saturdays in the future.”

Also reaching the end zone for Oswego were running backs Erik Vargas Jr. (14 carries for 73 yards) on runs of 4 and 3 yards, and Chad Marsh on a 4-yard run.

The Wildcats were able to get on the board late in the fourth quarter with a 81-yard run by junior running back Lovelle Houston (seven carries for 98 yards), and a 2-yard quarterback sneak from junior Marcus Hayes (five rushes for 22 yards).

“We were not ready to play this football game,” Jackson said. “We slid a little tonight, but we’ll get back on track going into next week.”

Oswego will look to continue its SPC win streak next Friday, hosting an undefeated Minooka team on Senior Night at 7 p.m. The Indians ran for 275 yards and four touchdowns in a 46-0 win over Romeoville to kick off Southwest Prairie Conference play.