Oswego East football intercepted in SPC opener

The Oswego East defense was challenged to hold every team to 21 points or less, and while that goal was met, the Wolves could not put enough points on the board in the Southwest Prairie Conference opener at Plainfield North on Friday night.

Four turnovers stalled the Wolves' early-season progress with a 28-9 final to give Oswego East (2-1) its first loss of the season. Plainfield North rebounded after its disappointing loss to Bishop McNamara last week, and jumped out to a 21-0 first-half lead.

"We were in the red zone so many times (last week) and didn't punch it in. It was a terrible feeling, so for our kids to come back and play the way we did, get up early and get some good momentum – they have some pretty good weapons – I was proud of how our defense played, and our offense too. I thought it was a really good effort on both sides of the ball, and special teams," Plainfield North head coach Tim Kane said.

Plainfield North scored on its third possession of the game when quarterback JD Ekowa connected with Zach Jarosz for a 28-yard score with 1:19 to play in the first quarter. The Tigers' next touchdown drive was set up by a 43-yard catch by TJ Kane to the Oswego East 2, which led to a 1-yard score by Dillon McCarthy.

McCarthy was back in the end zone just minutes later when he intercepted Oswego East quarterback Jaylon Banks and ran in from the 28-yard line with 6:31 to play in the first half. Connor Peplow's third extra point kick was good for a 21-0 Tiger lead.

Oswego East's Devin Aguilar got in front of Ekowa's pass with 4:31 left and the Wolves converted the turnover into their only touchdown of the game. The eight-play, 72-yard drive ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Banks to Stephon Harris. Plainfield North blocked the extra point kick for a 21-6 game.

The Wolves started to gain momentum in the third quarter thanks to a big run by Tyran Bailey to put Oswego East at the Plainfield North 8, but the Tigers pushed the visitors back to the 17-yard line after a quarterback sack. Facing fourth down, the Wolves opted to send its special teams unit onto the field and Chase Bruns kicked a 30-yard field goal with 1:36 to play.

With a 21-9 lead, Plainfield North was driving the ball to start the fourth quarter when Ekowa threw a deep pass to Kevin Block for a 54-yard touchdown with 10:39 left in the game. Although the Tigers recovered an Oswego East fumble seconds later, the Wolves' offense was back on the field when Aguilar intercepted Ekowa for a second time. Neither team could put together a scoring drive in the final 10 minutes.

"We always talk to our defense that if they hold a team to 21 or less, we should be able to win the game. We gave up a touchdown on offense with the pick six. We knew they were going to be a good team. We knew they were going to be physical. I'm not very pleased with the way we responded to getting punched in the mouth, but it's Week 3 and we've got six more games to go," Oswego East head coach Tyson LeBlanc said.

Oswego East will host Plainfield East (0-3) to celebrate Homecoming on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. The Bengals dropped a 26-0 game to Plainfield South to start conference play.