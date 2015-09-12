High school football: Richmond-Burton tops Harvard to go to 3-0

HARVARD – After not playing a Week 2 opponent, Richmond-Burton came out a little rusty. Losing two fumbles before putting up their first points, the Rockets then found their control in a 21-7 win over Harvard.

A 21-yard touchdown strike from junior quarterback Brady Gibson to junior receiver Blaine Bayer got things started and the Rockets (3-0, 1-0 BNC East) looked sharp the rest of the night, tallying up 225 yards in the first half alone.

Coach Pat Elder said the team wanted to come in and "control the line of scrimmage", and that they did. They ran for 159 first-half yards, and 203 in the second, for 362 in the game.

"Harvard played hard and played well," Elder said. "They did a nice job and were prepared. We earned every yard, that's for sure."

Harvard (1-2, 0-1 BNC East) had a tough night offensively, but the Hornets did play stout defense against a Richmond-Burton team that had the size advantage, but was ultimately too much to handle.

"We made less mistakes on both sides of the ball by executing more," Harvard coach Sean Saylor said. "Which forced them to run some longer drives. They're coming off a lot more fresh than we are, and had more bodies, but our kids came in with the mindset to compete, and they did a great job with that tonight."

Harvard senior quarterback Todd Lehman was injured running the ball late in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury.