High school football: McHenry falls at DeKalb

DeKALB – Thomas Lowie’s shot at his first varsity touchdown came up a few yards short.

However, the senior DeKalb defensive back’s long interception return in the first quarter helped swing the momentum in the Barbs’ 30-14 victory over McHenry on Friday night.

"I see the quarterback hesitate and, when I had my shot, I took it and ran as fast as I could," said Lowie, who returned an interception in the flat 88 yards before being tackled on the 2-yard line. "I thought our team was hyped up (after that)."

At the time, McHenry (0-3) had the ball first-and-10 on the DeKalb 16-yard line with the Barbs clinging to a 7-6 lead. On the play after Lowie's interception, DeKalb senior running back David Long punched it in for a touchdown.

"It was huge," McHenry coach Dave D'Angelo said of Lowie's interception. "It swung the momentum of the entire game. We had them right where we wanted them ... that was a killer."

Lowie's interception was one of three for the Barbs (2-1) on the night. Senior Tayler Geiseman and junior Jake Neidel also came away with interceptions and Geiseman added a fumble recovery on McHenry's final possession of the game.

McHenry junior running back Gio Purpura had 20 carries for 74 yards and a 5-yard touchdown run and bruising junior fullback Kyle Lim had 14 carries for 67 yards.

McHenry quarterback Matthew Spooner went 10 for 17 for 92 yards and had a 14-yard touchdown pass to senior Deshawn Wilson in the third.

Offensively, DeKalb pounded the ball on the ground early and often – with the first six plays of the game coming on runs.

"We knew they were pretty big and physical up front and we wanted to establish the run," DeKalb coach Matt Weckler said. "We wanted to get between the tackles."

Long, playing in his first game of the season, had 12 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown and junior quarterback Derek Kyler added 10 carries for 89 yards and a 31-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to cap the Barbs' scoring.

The Warriors recovered a pair of designed short kickoffs on the night – D'Angelo said they've recovered 16 of them in the past three seasons.

However, on both ensuing drives, the Barbs forced them into turnovers – Lowie's interception in the first quarter and Neidel's pick in the third.

“We just couldn’t capitalize,” D’Angelo said. “We had some momentum after recovering those kicks, but we did not put it in the end zone. When you do that, you’re going to lose.”