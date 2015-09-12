High school football: Johnsburg dominates Rockford Christian on the ground

ROCKFORD – After following his blockers to the right sideline and putting the finishes touches on a 47-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter on Friday, Alex Peete’s day was done for Johnsburg.

Peete came into Friday's Big Northern Conference East Division opener against Rockford Christian with an area-best five rushing touchdowns, and he left the Skyhawks' 49-0 rout over the Royal Lions with three more scores, finishing with a game-high 198 yards on 15 carries.

But it could have been an even bigger day for the 6-foot, 185-pound running back.

Twice in the second quarter, Peete scampered back to recover booming punts, scooped the ball and made the Lions look silly as he weaved his way through traffic and found the open field for a pair would-be, 90-plus yard punt returns.

Both, however, were called back because of penalty.

"The holes were just there," Peete said. "I made a couple of moves and the blocking was perfect."

Johnsburg's blocking, really, fueled the offense.

Offensive linemen John Conroy, Brandon Ackman, Joe Moore, Blake Boyle and Alex Lee helped pave the way for the the Skyhawks (3-0, 1-0 BNC East), who racked up 268 yards on the ground.

On defense, Johnsburg held Rockford Christian to 76 total yards and forced three turnovers.

Peete called it "a running back's dream," deflecting all credit to the blockers.

"Those five on offense are as good as it gets," Johnsburg coach Dan DeBoeuf said. "If you're good in the trenches, you're going to be a good football team ... We're really breaking it down six seconds at a time. Every snap, we're trying to change our best."

UNSUNG HERO

Alex Lee, OL/LB, sr.

Lee was a part of the Skyhawks' dominant offensive line that paved the way for 268 yards on 30 rushes (8.9 yards per attempt). He also recovered a fumble on defense.

THE NUMBER

198: Rushing yards for Johnsburg RB Alex Peete on 15 carries (3 TDs)

AND ANOTHER THING...

Sophomore RB Jack Kegel relieved Peete in the fourth quarter and went 50 yards in his first two carries, stretching for the end zone for a 25-yard TD run with 3:00 left. He finished with 67 yards.

Johnsburg 49, Rockford Christian 0

Johnsburg 14 21 14 0 – 49

Rockford Christian 0 0 0 0 – 0

First quarter J–Peete 14 run (Jayko run), 8:45

J–Peete 25 run (pass failed), 0:46

Second quarter

J–Buchanan 2 run (Jayko kick), 11:54

J–LoDolce 17 pass from Buchanan (Jayko kick), 7:31

J–Jordan 10 pass from Buchanan (Jayko kick), 0:44

Third quarter

J–Peete 47 run (Jayko kick), 7:45

J–Kegel 25 run (Jayko kick), 3:00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Johnsburg: Peete 15-198, Lemcke 2-4, Buchanan 6-1, Kegel 6-67, Frazier 1-minus 2. Totals: 30-268. Rockford Christian: Rosche 6-6, P. McMahon 16-15. Totals: 22-21. PASSING–Johnsburg: Buchanan 11-17-0-100. Rockford Christian: P. McMahon 5-22-1-55. RECEIVING–LoDolce 4-69, Jordan 6-25, Peete 1-6. Rockford Christian: N. McMahon 2-11, Nitz 3-44, Frederick 1-0. TOTAL YARDS: Johnsburg 368, Rockford Christian 76.