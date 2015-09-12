High school football: Jacobs tops Rock Island

ALGONQUIN – Jacobs quarterback Chris Katrenick lowered his shoulder and fought through a pile of bodies into the end zone. The QB sneak capped a methodical 11-play, 78-yard drive that ate up nearly four minutes of clock to start the game.

Just like that, Jacobs was off to a fast start.

"Finally," Katrenick said after the Golden Eagles' 28-18 victory over Rock Island Friday night at Jacobs High School.

Though the Golden Eagles (3-0) have started the season strong, the first possession hasn't always been kind to them. Week one, Jacobs had to come from behind to beat Prospect. And in Week Two, Katrenick tossed an interception on the Golden Eagles' first offensive possession.

"The first series has been a struggle for us. Me mostly," said Katrenick, who completed 13 of 17 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. "We finally got in a rhythm."

Jacobs struck twice more in the first half. Senior running back Mat Barnes scored on a 5-yard rushing touchdown. Then, Katrenick hit senior tight end Bryce Pahl on a 9-yard strike to give the Golden Eagles an early 21-0 lead.

Much of the Golden Eagles early success came from the Barnes brothers. Mat Barnes finished the game with 95 yards on the ground on 16 carries. His brother, Sean, rushed 14 times for 78 yards.

The start was just what the Golden Eagles imagined. The second half, however, was in the words of Jacobs coach Bill Mitz, "ho hum."

"Second half there were too many mistakes," Sean Barnes said. "Too many mental mistakes. That can't happen. Good teams will come back from that and they almost did."

The Golden Eagles turned the ball over twice and were outscored 15-7.

"We came out on top, so you can't go wrong with that," Mat Barnes said. "I'm perfectly fine with winning like this. But I think we have to play all four quarters."

Unsung Hero—

Conrad Beech, Jacobs, Jr., TE

With Rock Island driving on its first possession, Beech tackled the Rocks' ball carrier inches short of the first down. The tackle stalled the Rocks' drive in the red zone and kept the momentum on the Golden Eagles' side.

The number — 173 ...

Brothers Mat and Sean Barnes accounted for 173 of the Golden Eagles' 245 rushing yards.

And another thing...

On the final play of the game, Jacobs quarterback Chris Katrenick tried to sneak the ball into the end zone, just as he had done on the Golden Eagles’ opening series. This time, he came up just short. As the final second ticked off the clock, the ball sat inches from the end zone. The play was in some ways symbolic of the Golden Eagles fast start and sluggish finish.