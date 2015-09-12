High school football: Huntley cruises past Gary West

HUNTLEY – In its first two games, Huntley established itself as a run-first team, piling up more than 330 yards rushing in each game.

On Friday, the Red Raiders showed that its passing game can be just as prolific. Huntley scored on every possession in the first half and cruised to a 47-6 nonconference victory over Gary West at Huntley High School.

Anthony Binetti showed that Huntley (3-0) is a well-balanced team. Binetti had an incompletion on his first pass before completing his final nine passes. The senior started the scoring off with a 6-yard touchdown run, and then spread the wealth, throwing five touchdown passes.

Senior Chase Lowenstein caught the first pass on a 15-yard strike, followed by 53- and 31-yard passes to Alec Coss, and finished his night with touchdowns to Eric Mooney and Ben Pfeiffer.

Binetti wasn’t needed in the second half and finished with 238 yards passing.

“We focused on the run, primarily, in our first two games, and when we watched film on Gary West we saw they stacked eight guys in the box so we knew we had an opportunity to run some routes on the outside,” Binetti said. “We distributed the ball all over the field and the offensive line, tight ends and full backs all did a great job blocking.”

The running game did take a hit after averaging over 330 yards the first two games, but still finished the night with 193 yards rushing on 33 carries.

Unsung Hero

Alec Coss

Huntley, junior, wide receiver

Coss hauled in touchdown catches of 53 and 31 yards and finished with 3 receptions for 84 yards to help Huntley establish a passing game in its victory over Gary West.

The Number

15: Total number of plays from scrimmage it took Huntley to score its first four touchdowns.

And Another Thing ...

The Huntley defense held Gary West out of the end zone until late in the fourth quarter. Defensive back Tim Ryan kept the shutout intact in the first half when he sprinted across the field and made an open field tackle at the 6-yard line.

Huntley 47, Gary West 6

Gary West 0 0 0 6 - 6

Huntley 20 27 0 0 - 47

First quarter

H-Binetti 6 run (pass failed), 9:00

H-Lowenstein 15 pass from Binetti (Alberts kick), 6:51

H-Coss 53 pass from Binetti (Alberts kick), 4:01

Second quarter

H-Pfeifer 30 yard pass from Binetti (kick failed), 11:55

H-Coss 31 yard pass from Binetti (Alberts kick), 9:50

H-Haayer 20 run (Alberts kick), 6:20

H-Mooney 23 yard pass from Binetti (Wuestenfield kick)

Fourth quarter

GW-Brookshire 46 yard pass from James (pass failed), 6:14

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-Gary West: Walker 9-30, Haines 9-0, Falkner 1- -3, Carlisle 4-66, Banks 1-1, James 4- -1, Brookshire 1-3 Totals: 29-96.

Huntley: Haayer 10-67, Ahmer 8-67, Binetti 6-42, Mooney 6-8, Beaudette 3-9. Totals 33-193.

PASSING-Gary West: James 6-22-1-82 . Huntley: Binetti 9-10-0-238, Mooney 1-2-0-23 .

RECEIVING-Gary West: Brookshire 5-71, Crews 1 -11. Huntley: Mooney 3-86, Coss 3-84, Lowenstein 1-15, Pfeifer 1-30, Frederick 1-23, Macari 1-23.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Gary West 178, Huntley 454.

Sophomore score: Huntley 56, Gary West 6.