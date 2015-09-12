High school football: Dundee-Crown falls to Morris

CARPENTERSVILLE – Dundee-Crown coach Mike Steinhaus has been telling people all year that the Chargers have an improved defense this year and that going back to the basics has really helped them take a step forward.

The defense held Morris for most of the game and even created some of its own scoring opportunities, but didn’t get enough offensive support in the Chargers’ 20-2 nonconference loss.

“We went back to the basics of just tackling, being physical and playing hard and our guys just played their butts off tonight,” Steinhaus said. “Hats off to them, they were out there for a lot of the game and kept us in it tonight.”

The Chargers (1-2) held Morris to 156 yards at the half and 275 for the game. Due to the defensive effort, the game was within reach for D-C until a late score by Morris ended any chance of a comeback.

Dundee-Crown linebacker Christian Brunner was a big part of the defensive success. Brunner was in on a ton of tackles, including one that stopped the Redskins (2-1) on a fourth and goal in the second quarter.

The Chargers defense didn’t get any help from an offense missing starting quarter back Conor Ryan due to illness. D-C didn’t have a first down in the first half and ended with just 115 total yards. Penalties were a huge deterrent for them all game. The defense did what they could to keep it close.

D-C forced two turnovers on downs, including the one from the 2-yard line. The Chargers' lone points of the game came after they forced Morris to punt from their own end zone. The snap flew out of the end zone for a safety.

“We were playing physical and matching their physically and we executed what we needed to,” Brunner said.

UNSUNG HERO

Nick Musielewicz

Dundee-Crown, Sr., DB

Musielewicz led a secondary for the Chargers that allowed only 25 yards passing in the game. He was a big part of the defensive unit knocking down a few pass attempts, including one on a deep throw in the second quarter.

The Number

27: The number of yards the Chargers gained on offense in the first half.

And Another Thing...

Dundee-Crown’s lone big offensive play came on a halfback pass in the third quarter by wide receiver Sean Ray. Ray threw a 41-yard pass to Nick Shydlowski that gave the Chargers a scoring chance.