Geneva routs visiting Streamwood

GENEVA – Special teams lived up to its name for the Geneva football team on Friday night, helping the Vikings to a 55-22 thumbing of Streamwood.

The Vikings scored on kickoff returns to open and close their scoring and added a return of a blocked field goal attempt for another touchdown in the Upstate Eight Conference River Division game.

Geneva (3-0, 1-0 UEC River) scored 35 unanswered points in the first half to cruise to victory. Donny Friedel took the opening kickoff 97 yards to put the Vikings up just 13 seconds into the contest. Lance Arni finished the Vikings' scores with a 70-yard return of a Streamwood onside kick with 1:19 left to play.

The Vikings’ other special teams’ score was Collin Lee’s 83-yard return of a blocked Streamwood field goal attempt. Both the Sabres kicker and holder appeared to think the play was dead after the blocked attempt, as neither reacted as Lee scooped up the ball and scampered down the field for a score.

Geneva quarterback Sean Chambers passed for 211 yards in the contest, including touchdown passes of 55 yards to Justin Taormina and 24 yards to Ryan Skibinski.

The Vikings’ other first-half scores came on a 13-yard run by Taormina in the first quarter and Skibinski’s 5-yard run with 4:32 left to play in the half.

Streamwood (1-2, 0-1) got on the scoreboard with a fumble recovery in the end zone by Jesse Rico. He caught a fumble by Sabres quarterback Brendon Marton in mid-air as Marton was hit near the goal line on a run.

Marton hit Timothy Crom on a 61-yard pass play for Streamwood’s second score, early in the fourth quarter.

Backup Geneva quarterback Matt Rinne scored on a 1-yard run for the Vikings’ other score in the contest.

GENEVA 55, STREAMWOOD 22

Streamwood 0 0 6 16 -- 22

Geneva 21 14 0 20 -- 55

HOW THEY SCORED First quarter G – Friedel 97 kick return (Hines kick), 11:47 G – Taormina 13 run (Hines kick), 7:53 G – Lee 83 return of blocked kick (Hines kick), 4:08 Second quarter G – Taormina 55 pass from Chambers (Hines kick), 9:33 G – Skibinski 5 run (Hines kick), 4:32 Third quarter S – Rico recovery of Marton fumble in end zone (failed two-point try), 6:50 Fourth quarter S – Crom 61 pass from Marton (Solls catch on 2-point conversion) G – Skibinski 24 catch from Chambers (missed extra point), 8:26 G – Rinne 1 run (Hines kick), 3:54 S – Adkins 15 pass from Marton (Crom catch on 2-point conversion), 1:29 G – Arni 70 kick return (Hines kick), 1:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Geneva: Chambers 2-14; Bodine 2-21; Taormina 14-93; Kemp 2-5; Buck 1-3; Skibinski 1-5; Evert 1-minus 15; DeMeo 4-26; Swanson 1-8; McAvoy 1-8; Gibson 1-3; Rinne 1-1. Total: 31-191. Streamwood: Davis-Wilder 10-33; Marton 5-11; Reetz 6-22; Cordone 1-13. Total: 22-79. PASSING – Geneva: Chambers 13-28 213. Streamwood: Marton 20-35 291; Cordone 2-3 51. Total: 22-38 342. RECEIVING: Geneva: Taormina 3-85; Skibinski 4-54; Wassel 4-37; Rinne 1-15; Buck 1-22. Streamwood: Crom 3-119; Droll 2- 36; Rico 3-19; Adkins 10-156; Davis-Wilder 4-12. TOTAL OFFENSE: Geneva 404. Streamwood 421.

SOPHOMORE GAME: Geneva 42, Streamwood 0