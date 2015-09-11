St. Charles police reports: Sept. 11, 2015

• Alexis J. Lima, 18, of the 1400 block of South 14th Street, St. Charles, was charged Tuesday, Sept. 8, with underage drinking.

• Georgina Zuniga, 33, of the 500 block of South Fifth Street, St. Charles, was charged Monday, Sept. 7, with battery.

• Ryan Thomas Sobucki, 23, was charged Monday, Sept. 7, with driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ashley R. Gruber, 27, of the 29W400 block of National Street, West Chicago, was charged Monday, Sept. 7, with disorderly conduct.

• Shannon M. Gonzales, 35, of the 200 block of North Neltnor Boulevard, West Chicago, was charged Monday, Sept. 7, with disorderly conduct.

• Matthew O. Weber, 24, of the 1300 block of Hunter Drive, Bartlett, was charged Sunday, Sept. 6, with public drunkenness.

• Octavio J. Soto-Arriaga, 40, of the 1600 block of Indiana Street, St. Charles, was charged Saturday, Sept. 5, with fighting.

• Gregorio Munoz-Ramirez, 40, of the 1200 block of West Kings Cross, West Chicago, was charged Saturday, Sept. 5, with fighting.

• Samuel G. Sparks, 18, of the 200 block of Collins Street, South Elgin, was charged Saturday, Sept. 5, with retail theft.

• Anthony D. Gregory, 32, of the 800 block of West Union Avenue, Wheaton, was charged Saturday, Sept. 5, with unlawful use of a weapon and improper lane use.

• Allen W. Hoard, 40, of the 4500 block of Forrest Avenue, Brookfield, was charged Sunday, Sept. 6, with speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent and possession of a concealed firearm while under the influence.

• Sean H. Syed, 27, of the 500 block of Barn Swallow Way, Elgin, was charged Sunday, Sept. 6, with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, driving with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Cole E. Cryer, 18, of the 48W400 block of McGough Road, Hampshire, was charged Sunday, Sept. 6, with possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane use.

• Dominic Paul Sisto, 24, of the 3100 block of Longwood Lane, Aurora, was arrested Saturday, Sept. 5, on a warrant.

• Emsad Skakic, 22, of the 900 block of South Ninth Avenue, St. Charles, was charged Friday, Sept. 4, with obstructing/disarming/resisting police.

• Matthew J. Perri, 22, of the 200 block of Nicole Drive, South Elgin, was charged Thursday, Sept. 3, with having open alcohol in a public place.

• Tyrone D. Grayson, 23, of the 7N000 block of Smith Road, South Elgin, was charged Thursday, Sept. 3, with having open alcohol in a public place.

• Lutha Tim Wallace, 22, of the 8700 block of South Wallace Avenue, Chicago, was charged Thursday, Sept. 3, with theft.

• Ronald E. Hansen, 20, of the 600 block of Oak Ridge Lane, St. Charles, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 2, with underage drinking.

• Analisa Acevedo, 39, of the 100 block of North 15th Street, St. Charles, was charged Friday, Sept. 4, with speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.08 percent.

• Dale Steven Carlsen, 61, of the 1300 block of Windsor Court, Geneva, was charged Friday, Sept. 4, with driving without lights when required and driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Elizabeth Desiree Sanchez, 32, of the 200 block of Lincolnway Street, North Aurora, was charged Friday, Aug. 28, with retail theft.