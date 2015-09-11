Plainfield North football intercepts Southwest Prairie Conference opener

PLAINFIELD – The Plainfield North defense produced four turnovers including a key interception in the first half to make a bold statement in the Southwest Prairie Conference opener on Friday night against Oswego East.

The Tigers were looking to respond after a disappointing loss to Bishop McNamara and jumped out to a 21-0 first-half lead. North forced two more second-half turnovers before sealing a 28-9 victory over Oswego East.

North (2-1, 1-0) scored on its third possession of the game when quarterback JD Ekowa connected with Zach Jarosz for a 28-yard score with 1:19 to play in the first quarter.

The Tigers' next touchdown drive was set up by a 43-yard catch by TJ Kane to the Oswego East 2, which led to a 1-yard score by Dillon McCarthy.

McCarthy was back in the end zone just minutes later when he intercepted Oswego East quarterback Jaylon Banks and ran in from the 28-yard line with 6:31 to play in the first half. Connor Peplow's third extra point kick was good for a 21-0 Tiger lead.

Oswego East's Devin Aguilar got in front of Ekowa's pass with 4:31 left and the Wolves (2-1, 1-0) converted the turnover into their only touchdown of the game. Plainfield North blocked the extra point kick for a 21-6 game.

After a 30-yard Oswego East field goal, Plainfield North was driving the ball to start the fourth quarter when Ekowa threw a deep pass to Kevin Block for a 54-yard touchdown with 10:39 left in the game.