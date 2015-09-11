High school football: Woodstock North holds off Woodstock

WOODSTOCK – Woodstock North took control of the line of scrimmage in the second half to secure a hard fought win over a resurgent Woodstock team, 17-13.

The Thunder ran 36 plays, compared to 11 for the Blue Streaks, in the second half and out ained them with 191 second-half yards to 24.

"It was such a charged atmosphere that we just needed to settle down in the second half," Thunder coach Jeff Schroeder said. "The kids settled down and executed".

The first half was dominated by the defenses as Woodstock managed a 7-3 lead at halftime. The Blue Streaks (1-2, 0-2 FVC Fox) outgained the Thunder (3-0, 1-0 FVC Fox) 75 total yards to 71 in an evenly played first half.

Scoring the first touchdown for the Blue Streaks was 270-pound lineman Devante Martyne, who scored on a 1-yard dive. On the ensuing kickoff, Travis Busch took a handoff on a reverse and raced 80 yards for an apparent score.

Unfortunately for the Thunder, the play was called back due to a illegal block in the back. Jason Sharik completed the first half scoring for the Thunder with a 33 yard field goal.

For the Thunder, Brennen Ward returned the second half kickoff 38 yards to their 43. From there, they went on a 13-play, seven-minute drive that culminated in a 1-yard run by Randall Kline.

It did not take the Blue Streaks long to respond as Jacob Sumner took the kickoff 90 yards for the score. Kline, who rushed 21 times for 112 yards, was quick to praise his offensive line.

"We like to pound the ball," Kline said. "The most important thing is our line, without those guys we are not going anywhere".

The decisive score came on the first play of the fourth quarter. The pass from Collin Mergl to Matt Zinnen covered 19 yards.

"The run set up the pass, and the line gave me great protection so I could make the proper read," Mergl said.

Kline had his longest run of the game a 54-yarder to set up the winning score.

"I can't say enough about the job that they are doing over there," Schroeder said. "Tommy (Thompson, Head Coach) and Ed Brucker have brought a new enthusiasm and energy. It was a tough win a tough game".

Woodstock North 17, Woodstock 13

Woodstock North 0 3 7 7 17

Woodstock 7 0 6 0 13

How They Scored:

First Quarter

W-Martyne 1 run (Brown kick) 4:59

Second Quarter

WN-Sharik 33 Yd FG 1:48

Third Quarter

WN-Kline 1 run (Sharik kick) 5:19

W-Sumner 90 yd kickoff return (kick failed) 5:05

Fourth Quarter

WN-Zinnen 19 yd pass from Mergl (Sharik kick) 11:54

Individual Statistics:

Rushing-Woodstock North: Kline 21-112, Mergl 14-47, Busch 10-44, Schmitt 5-19

Total 50-222 Woodstock: Sumner 8-27, Halilaj 7-18, Cullum 6-8, N. Thompson 1-6, Boyle 1-2 Total 22-62

Passing-Woodstock North: Mergl 4-7-1-40yds

Woodstock: Cullum 3-10-1-37yds, Hogue 0-1-0, Total 3-11-1-37yd

Receiving-Woodstock North: Schmitt 3-21, Zinnen 1-19, Total 4-40

Woodstock: Jandernoa 1-29, Wright 1-8, Boyle 1-0, Total 3-37

Total Team Yards: Woodstock North 262, Woodstock 99

Sophomore Score: Woodstock 20, Woodstock North 6