High school football: Prairie Ridge dominates Crystal Lake Central

CRYSTAL LAKE – Everything started off so well for Crystal Lake Central, which followed a three-and-out from its defense with a two-play, 62-yard scoring drive.

Tigers quarterback Shannon Madura notched his first completion of the season, a 30-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Jeremy Hey, for a quick lead.

Prairie Ridge held any future Central highlights to a minimum. The Wolves’ defense was stout, while the offense scored on four of its next five possessions.

“We were a little tentative at first,” Prairie Ridge linebacker Matt Henning said. “We got more comfortable with their offense and executed our game plan. Everyone was doing their jobs for everyone else, it made it easy to make plays.”

The result was a resounding Wolves’ victory, 42-7, in their Fox Valley Conference Fox Division football game Friday at Central’s Owen Metcalf Field.

Henning led the defense with a sack, a recovered fumble and five tackles for losses. After Central scored, the Wolves (2-1 overall, 2-0 FVC Fox) bounced right back to tie the score on quarterback Samson Evans’ 37-yard touchdown run.

Central (2-1, 1-1) lost the ball on a fumbled snap that Henning pounced on the next series, and Prairie Ridge cashed in right away. Evans, who ran 13 times for 134 yards, credited fullback Nathan Griffin his role in the offensive success.

“When Central scored, we knew we had to get the offense together,” Evans said. “Grif was selling every play with his fakes.”

Griffin got tough yards inside – 17 carries for 67 yards – but it was Evans and running back Cole Brown (12 carries, 120 yards) who had the big numbers. By halftime the Wolves were in control with a 28-7 lead.

On the other side, Prairie Ridge’s defense allowed only 138 total yards after the first drive.

“[Central’s] offense is different and you try to simulate it in practice, but you can’t simulate the speed they’ve been running all summer,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “We had to adjust to that speed and once we did, we did well.”

The Tigers were ranked No. 10 in The Associated Press Class 6A poll and averaged 41.5 points a game in their first two games.

“They came in with the exact same defense we thought they were going to come out in,” Tigers coach Jon McLaughlin said. “We didn’t handle it. We got beat in the trenches. They did a good job scheming us. It was not our night.”

Prairie Ridge 42, Crystal Lake Central 7

Prairie Ridge 14 14 0 14 – 42

CL Central 7 0 0 0 – 7

First quarter

CLC–Hey 30 pass from Madura (Chen kick), 9:51.

PR–Evans 37 run (Greiner kick), 7:03.

PR–Griffin 3 run (Greiner kick), 5:10.

Second quarter

PR–Evans 39 run (Greiner kick), 8:08.

PR–Griffin 2 run (Greiner kick), 1:23.

Fourth quarter

PR–Evans 6 run (Greiner kick), 11:53.

PR–C. Brown 18 run (Greiner kick), 6:03.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING–Prairie Ridge: Evans 13-134, C. Brown 12-120, Griffin 17-67, Gulbransen 1-9, Ebirim 1-8, Annen 3-4. Totals: 48-342. CL Central: May 18-55, Madura 15-50, Sances 7-37, Kyska 2-minus 2, Rios 1-minus 2. Totals: 42-138. PASSING–Prairie Ridge: Evans 0-4-1-0. CL Central: Madura 3-4-0-64. RECEIVING–CL Central: Hey 2-60, May 1-4. TOTAL TEAM YARDS–Prairie Ridge 342, CL Central 202. Sophomore score: Prairie Ridge 22, CL Central 21.